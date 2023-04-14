Is Charlie Murphy Dating? Who is Her Boyfriend?

Following her debut in the world of entertainment in 2009, Charlie Murphy has gained significant fame for her compelling performances, especially for her portrayal of Jessie Eden in ‘Peaky Blinders,’ Ann Gallagher in ‘Happy Valley,’ Natalie in ‘Deadline’ and others. She garnered a lot of attention for her role as Makee in the television series ‘Halo.’ Over the years, Charlie has garnered a dedicated fanbase that deeply adores her.

In Netflix’s ‘Obsession,’ Charlie essays the character of Anna Barton, a woman who works for a foreign office and becomes romantically involved with her boyfriend’s father. Charlie’s compelling performance has added to her ever-increasing fanbase who wish to know more about her life behind the curtains. Naturally, we got intrigued to dig deeper into her personal life, and here’s everything we found!

Charlie Murphy’s Age, Family, and Background

Charlotte “Charlie” Murphy is a talented Irish actress who has made quite a name for herself in the entertainment industry. The 34-year-old actress was born in Enniscorthy, Ireland, to hair salon owners Brenda and Pat Murphy. Charlie grew up in a big family with five siblings, and they all moved to Wexford when she was 12. Her passion for acting began at an early age, and she started participating in local theater productions in her hometown. She honed her skills and pursued her dream of becoming an actress by enrolling at the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, where she trained from 2006 to 2008.

In the theater world, Murphy has also shown her versatility as an actress. Charlie’s breakthrough role came in 2014 when she landed the part of Ann Gallagher in the critically acclaimed BBC series, ‘Happy Valley.’ Her talent has been recognized around the globe and earned her widespread recognition and numerous accolades, including two Irish Film and Television Awards. One was for her supporting role as Ann Gallagher in the BBC One drama ‘Happy Valley,’ and the other was for her role as Jessie Eden in ‘Peaky Blinders’ in 2018.

Since then, Charlie has continued to impress audiences with her acting prowess, appearing in several high-profile projects such as ‘Love/Hate,’ and ‘The Foreigner.’ She plays the role of Anna in Netflix’s ‘Obsession,’ wherein the latter embarks on a dangerous love quest with her fiancé’s father. Her ability to bring depth and nuance to her characters continues to impress audiences and critics alike. With her talent, dedication, and hard work, Charlie Murphy has become one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry today.

Charlie Murphy’s Boyfriend

Charlie Murphy has been dating Sam Yates, a highly regarded British director, since 2018. Yates has been recognized as a rising star in the entertainment industry, having been selected as a Screen International Star of Tomorrow and named a rising star by The Observer. He has also been featured in GQ Magazine’s “Men of the Next 25 Years.” Charlie and Yates seem to be madly in love and showcase their affection for each other on their respective social media platforms.

Yates’ talent and skill as a director have earned him critical acclaim, with The Guardian describing him as “a major talent” and The Observer praising him as “a director of an unusual flair.” His productions have been nominated for two Olivier Awards, and he has directed music videos for the Ivor Novello Award-nominated band Bear’s Den. With so many accomplishments under their belt, we are sure that the pair’s fans are looking forward to seeing more of them and their work, and we wish them the very best!

