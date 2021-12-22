Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on Johnny Marks’ song of the same name, ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ is a 1964 animated television special narrated by Burl Ives. The Larry Roemer directorial follows the eccentric titular protagonist who participates in the reindeer games with the hope of learning to fly and be picked for Santa’s sleigh duty in the future. Unfortunately, when his red nose is revealed, his fellow competitors make fun of him while Coach Comet expels him from the games itself.

Although Rudolph is initially disappointed, an unexpected encounter with a group of misfits sets him on a journey that changes his life. In case the premise captures your interest, and you are now curious to learn more about the classic Christmas film, then we have got you covered!

What is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer About?

When Santa’s lead reindeer Donner becomes a father to a fawn (Rudolph) with a red nose, he decides to cover his face just enough to ensure that his son does not struggle to fit in with his peers. But later, when Rudolph participates in the reindeer games, his nose accidentally gets revealed. Unfortunately, this leads to him being mocked by others. To make matters worse, Coach Comet deems him unfit to participate and decides to expel him.

As Rudolph is shunned away by his own kind, he unexpectedly meets an elf named Hermey and a prospector called Yukon Cornelius. The trio barely escapes to safety when they come across the Abominable Snow Monster and eventually end up on the Island of Misfit Toys. The red-nosed reindeer vows to help the unloved toys there and decides to look for Santa, knowing that’s the only way he could possibly help them. Now let us see what are the ways in which one can watch the film.

Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Netflix?

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ is unavailable on the streaming giant. But people who wish to watch somewhat similar content on Netflix may like ‘Angela’s Christmas.’

Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Hulu?

Hulu’s current offering does not include the Larry Roemer directorial. Therefore, subscribers can alternatively stream ‘Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale.’

Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ is accessible as on-demand content on Amazon Prime Video. People who wish to watch the film can purchase it for $9.99 on the official website.

Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s massive catalog of television shows and movies does not include the classic Christmas special from the 1960s. However, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘The Polar Express.’

Is Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer on Disney+?

Since the Larry Roemer directorial is not available on Disney+, we suggest watching other holiday-themed movies, such as ‘Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas.’

Where to Watch Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Online?

‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ is accessible for rent or purchase on various VOD platforms like YouTube, Microsoft Store, iTunes, and Vudu. You can also watch the Christmas special on DirecTV and Xfinity.

How to Stream Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer for Free?

People who plan on watching the special free of charge can use the 7-day trial offered by DirecTV. But we encourage our readers to watch their favorite content online only after paying for it and avoid using any illegal ways.

