Ryan Smith is a brilliant TV personality who rose to fame after working for ESPN as a legal analyst and a correspondent. Alongside his stint with ESPN, he is also known for hosting ABC News shows like ‘20/20.’ This electric TV personality is an instant attraction to viewers and makes the shows he presents much more interesting. Prior to all this, Ryan was already involved in a reality show which dealt with the rescue of abandoned and cast-away dogs. Ryan Smith is now a household name in American television and has even been a successful lawyer along the way. With such an illustrious career, fans often wonder what his personal and family life is like. Let’s find out, shall we?

Ryan Smith’s Early Life and Childhood

Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on November 28, 1970, Ryan Smith attended the Central High School in his hometown. After graduating from school, Ryan enrolled in the Bachelor’s degree program in Political Science at Syracuse University and passed with flying colors. Always interested in the field of law, Ryan then went on to obtain his Juris Doctor (Doctor of Law) degree from the renowned Columbia Law School.

With his law degree in hand, Ryan became a legal counsel and the director of football administration for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Making quite a name for himself in his first job, Ryan then switched practices and joined several other law firms in New York. With enough experience under his belt, Ryan opened up his own law agency – J Ryan and Associates – but later joined Zubler Lawler in 2003, where he served as a partner till 2014. Ryan’s TV career properly began in 2010, and since then, there was no looking back as he got catapulted into the spotlight and became famous as the brilliant host we know him to be.

Ryan Smith’s Wife

Ryan Smith is happily married to his wife of almost nine years, Dafina Nya Memberr. The pair met through a mutual friend when Ryan had just moved to Atlanta. The mutual friend introduced the couple to each other, and they immediately felt a connection. The couple soon fell for each other and started dating. Even Ryan’s proposal was magical as while on a trip to Los Angeles for a friend’s wedding, Ryan took Dafina to the Getty Villa Museum. There, on a “balcony overlooking the reflecting pool which had a view of the ocean and sunset,” Ryan popped the question. It was an instant yes from Dafina, and the happy couple was engaged.

Their wedding ceremony was a beautiful affair held at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Atlanta on October 6, 2012. The wedding looked like it was right out of a fairytale with gorgeous flower arrangements, outstanding decorations, and the beautiful bride. After so many years of marriage, the couple currently resides in Connecticut with their beautiful pair of twin sons. Dafina is a popular name in the beauty industry and is responsible for creating and launching several revolutionary products. She is the founder of Covet and Mane, a company that makes hand-tied hair extensions.

Ryan Smith’s Children

Ryan Smith and his wife, Dafina, are proud parents to two wonderful twin boys, Cole and Blake. Dafina has mentioned that she had a difficult pregnancy and that the twins were born ten weeks premature. After giving birth, the twins were kept in the NICU for over a month while Dafina was on complete bed rest. Fortunately, the couple was able to get over the difficult situation, and the twins thankfully seem to be doing great at present.

Cole and Blake are extremely close to their mother and father and regularly feature on their respective social media profiles. It is lovely to see the family still going strong after such a tumultuous time, and we hope that they find all the happiness in the days to come.

