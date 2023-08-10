Is Safe (2012) Based on a True Story?

The Boaz Yakin directorial, ‘Safe,’ is a 2012 action thriller movie that chronicles the life of an ex-cage fighter named Luke Wright who also used to be a cop back in the day. When the Russian mob murders his family and ruins his entire life, he is left with his grief all alone. Later, he gets an opportunity to avenge his dead family when an exceptional Chinese girl named Mei is targeted by the same gangsters who killed his family.

Luke comes to the rescue of Mei, a math prodigy whose memory holds a priceless numerical code and is chased by the Chinese triads and corrupt NYPD cops. Starring Jason Statham, Chris Sarandon, Robert John Burke, and James Hong, the crime movie touches upon some true-to-life themes and elements, including mobs and corrupted police officers, which is why one might wonder if ‘Safe’ is based on true events or not. If you have been scratching your head about the same, allow us to put your curiosity to bed!

Is Safe a True Story?

No, ‘Safe’ is not based on a true story. Instead, Boaz Yakin (known for writing the screenplay for ‘Fresh,’ ‘Aviva,’ ‘Now You See Me,’ and ‘The Harder They Fall‘) is the one responsible for coming up with the action-packed storyline of the Jason Statham starter. Yakin made the most of the years of experience under his bag, his creative mind, and brilliant penmanship, and conjured the gripping yet seemingly realistic screenplay for ‘Safe.’

According to Yakin, ‘Safe’ is a double throwback film as it is not just a throwback to the movies he wrote early on in his career during the late 80s and early 90s, but also to many films that he enjoyed watching in his childhood and the city of New York of the 70s where he grew up. Some of the gritty New York action films that he seemingly took inspiration from were ‘Death Wish,’ ‘The Seven-Ups,’ and ‘Serpico.’ What these movies have in common is the setting of a decayed NYC, which is the type of personality that the filmmakers wanted to capture in ‘Safe.’

When it comes to the twists and turns that the movie consists of, The Film Stage asked the director Yakin about the same during a late April 2012 interview. He explained the process in detail, “I made them up as I went along. I mean, it was kind of a fun script to write in that way, in that it was sort of like I really put myself into the shoes of the two main characters – and I understood the premise that I was going for – and then everything that followed was just like, ‘Okay, what would somebody do if these people showed up right now?’ And this is what they would do.”

Yakin further expanded, “…So there was this sort of improvisatory quality that I wanted the film to have, because it’s about somebody who’s improvising through the course of a night. And that’s sort of how I wrote the script. For better or worse, I wanted it to have this sort of improvisational quality of like, ‘Wait, what’s he doing now? Oh, that makes sense.’ That’s what I tried to do with it.” Keeping the above-mentioned factors in mind, we can come to the conclusion that despite the presence of some true-to-life themes and elements, ‘Safe’ is not rooted in reality and is a work of fiction.

