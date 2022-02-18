Tobe Hooper’s remarkable horror film ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ introduced the influential character Leatherface to the combined world of horror and slasher genres. Hooper’s film’s legacy, however, isn’t limited to the cannibalistic mass murderer. Sally Hardesty, who survives Leatherface’s killing spree, became one of the earliest examples of the “final girl” trope and an archetype of several characters in horror and slasher films. As the renowned character returns to confront Leatherface in Netflix’s 2022 film ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ one must be curious about the character’s origin. So, is Sally Hardesty based on a real-life figure? Let’s find out!

Is Sally Hardesty Based on a Real Person?

No, Sally Hardesty is not based on a real person. Sally is a fictional character conceived by Tobe Hooper and Kim Henkel, the writers of the 1974 film ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre.’ The principal inspiration behind Sally was Hooper’s intention to make a film that follows “college students in isolation without an escape.” Hooper’s idea became the premise of the 1974 film, which revolves around five college students who become the victims of Leatherface’s monstrosity, including Sally, the sole survivor of the mass murderer’s killing spree.

Sally’s survival became one of the foremost examples of the “final girl” trope used in horror films, which depicts a sole female survivor of a mass murderer or serial killer. From Laurie Strode in the ‘Halloween’ franchise to Sidney Prescott in the ‘Scream’ franchise, Sally’s survival seemingly inspired several “final girls” in horror/slasher films. The character appears in a minor role in Kim Henkel’s 1995 film ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.’

In the 2022 film ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ Sally returns to exact vengeance on Leatherface when a group of entrepreneurs reawakens the cannibalistic mass murderer. According to director David Blue Garcia, Sally’s return offers an opportunity to depict what happened to the renowned character and continue the narrative of Leatherface and the film franchise. In the film, Sally guides Lila to confront Leatherface for the latter to not repeat the mistake she made upon surviving without killing him. The guilt of survival and the rage of her brother and friends’ deaths pave the way for Leatherface to haunt her emotionally even though she survives physically.

Garcia’s film also provides closure for Sally, who carries Leatherface in her mind since she failed to exact her vengeance on the killer. When Lila, Melody, and others reawaken Leatherface, Sally returns for closure. The story arc of the character gets completed and Sally passes the torch to a new generation. She makes Lila understand how haunting it will be to leave Leatherface alive even if it’s for her survival. Upon realizing the depth of Sally’s experience, Lila decides to confront Leatherface. The ending of the film and the fate of Lila is also a nod to Sally’s character and the character’s influence in shaping the narrative of several films including ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre.’

