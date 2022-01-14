Is Sandy Murphy Married? Who is Her Husband?

A sensational trial followed the death of Ted Binion, a wealthy man living in Las Vegas, Nevada. At its center was his girlfriend at the time, Sandy Murphy. Along with Ted’s associate, Rick Tabish, Sandy was tried and found guilty of killing Ted for financial gain. However, the duo was acquitted in 2004 and has since been released from prison. In the years after regaining her freedom, Sandy has moved on with her life. So, if you’re curious about what she’s been doing since then, here’s what we know!

Is Sandy Murphy Married?

When Sandy was only 21, she made the trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, with a friend. But within an hour at a casino, she lost all of her money. This led to a dancing stint at Cheetah’s, ultimately uniting her with Ted Binion. The two were in a turbulent relationship for three and a half years before Ted was found dead in his mansion in September 1998. The prosecution convicted Sandy of killing Ted for money, leading to a lengthy prison stint.

Sandy’s time behind bars was difficult, with her adding, “I had seen and experienced a lot of things—and they weren’t always nice.” Sandy also talked about losing her “innocence” after her time in prison. She said, “That’s probably the hardest part. You can’t unring the bell. Even though sometimes you’d like to, it’s impossible to do.” But Sandy didn’t give up, she appealed her conviction primarily based on circumstantial evidence, and in 2003, the guilty verdict was overturned.

After being released, Sandy found readjusting to be an onerous task. She said, “[Prison] taught me how to have a foul mouth and do some things that were unbecoming a lady. It took me a while to kind of detox and learn to deal with people in a different manner when I first got free. I got used to living a certain way for survival.” Sandy worked different jobs after getting out and made regular trips to California to visit family.

During one of those trips, Sandy met her future husband, Kevin Pieropan. In September 2006, a friend introduced her to Kevin at a restaurant in Newport Beach, Florida. They began dating soon after, and Sandy moved in with Kevin in February 2007. The couple married in April 2009 and has since been content with her new life. Sandy said, “I’m very happy. Just to be able to get in my car and just drive a mile away… I don’t think I would appreciate it as much as I do now if I didn’t have these experiences.”

Who is Sandy Murphy’s Husband?

Sandy’s husband, Kevin, owns an art gallery in Laguna Beach, California. The couple has since become partners in the endeavor and has worked to keep the gallery going. Sandy, who has taken up painting herself, also talked about how different working at an art gallery was compared to her life with a casino owner. Despite no experience in art, she turned out to be of great help to her husband. Regarding life now, Sandy said, “I go to work every day, I have a very happy life, and I love my husband.”

