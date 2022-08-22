Is Selling the OC’s Polly Brindle Dating? Who Was Her Ex-Husband?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC’ follows in the footsteps of the success of ‘Selling Sunset.‘ It follows the employees of The Oppenheim Group office in Orange County, California. The reality show made its debut in 2022 and has captured the hearts of viewers with breathtaking properties and entertaining drama. Thanks to the series, the audience gets to know more about real estate in Orange County and is provided with an insight into the personal and professional lives of the realtors who are ready to make a name in the high-luxury real estate field.

One such realtor from the series who garnered immense following and attention is Polly Brindle, who left an impact on the viewers from her very first appearance on the show. The real estate show fans are well-versed in the reality star’s professional life but are curious to know more about her personal life. Is the British star dating someone? How exactly has her love life fared up to this point? Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Family and Background

Polly Brindle was born on April 1, 1988, and grew up in Barnoldswick, Lancashire, England. The reality TV star has two siblings, a younger brother named Harvey and a sister called Ellen Burke. After being scouted at the age of 15, Polly became an active part of the modeling industry and had the opportunity to work with brands like Lancôme, Dior, and Aston Martin during her two-decade-long stint as a model. Thanks to her career, she traveled to places like London, Paris, and Milan, which helped her develop a taste for design and architecture.

In 2011, Polly moved to Los Angeles, California, and started working jobs involving business and design. Before being a part of The Oppenheim Group, the realtor worked as a Senior Business Manager for a Luxe Apparel brand and in a Management position at a Boutique Architecture firm. Presently, Polly lives in Newport Beach, California. She is a huge animal lover and enjoys partying whenever the opportunity presents itself. In March 2022, Polly finally became an official citizen of the United States of America after almost a decade of living within the country.

Polly Brindle’s Ex-Husband

During her time on ‘Selling the OC,’ Polly opened up about her past marriage. However, at no point did she expand upon her previous partner’s identity, and has remained tight-lipped about the same. The Great Britain native explained that she had been married for a significant part of her twenties but divorced her ex-spouse when she learned about his unfaithfulness. Apparently, the realtor saw a photo of her ex-husband with two other women in a compromising position on his phone. Polly does not seem to have had any children from her previous marriage.

We know that Polly feels strongly about how her husband broke his vows. She was vehemently vocal about how Kayla Cardona kissed Tyler Stanaland in front of her. In her usual frank manner, she expressed how she felt that the actions were not only disrespectful against Tyler and his marriage but also against her, given her past trauma.

Polly Brindle’s Boyfriend

As of writing, Polly Brindle seems to be more focused on her professional and social life rather than dating. There have been speculations about her relationship with Sean Palmieri, but from what we have gathered, the two seem to be just good friends. The bond between them has been evident even during their time on the Netflix show. Sean has tried to defend Polly from accusations made against her regarding her behavior and tried to explain her side to others. Both Polly and Sean like to spend time with each other and are often complementary. However, there is no suggestion regarding anything romantic between the two.

Polly has been quite happily promoting her business and her appearance on ‘Selling the OC’ since the announcement for the same was made. More than that, the realtor loves to spend quality time with her rescue dog Moose, who will be celebrating his 10th birthday in October 2022. During her time off, Polly also likes to spend time with friends and go on outings to relax and let her hair down. We wish her the best in her life and hope to see more of her on television.

