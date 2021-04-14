With COVID-19 having been around, several medical drama television series have incorporated the pandemic into their storyline. One such show is ‘The Resident.’ The series follows the personal and professional lives of the staff working at the Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. The diverse group of brilliant practitioners includes Dr. Mina Okafor, who is from Nigeria. She is known for her superior skills and directness, and she soon became a favorite amongst the fans.

However, in the fourth season, we see that her immigrant status is turning out to be a major hurdle at work. The fans are now anxious to know what will happen to her. If Dr. Mina returns to Nigeria, does that mean that Shaunette Renée Wilson will no longer be a part of the series? Here is everything that you want to know!

What Happened to Dr. Mina Okafor?

In season 4, Mina’s US visa is nearing its expiration. To make matters worse, she also becomes a subject of investigation because of her illegal clinic. When AJ realizes that Cain might be responsible for what is happening to Mina, he confronts him. Tired of the whole ordeal, Mina decides that the best way to avoid deportation is to return to Nigeria voluntarily. The decision also makes sense to her because she learns that her mother could use some help, considering the shortage of surgeons in her home country.

When she voices her decision to AJ, much to her surprise, he states that he will go along with her. The fans have been rooting for Mina and AJ for a long time, and in season 4, they finally get together and announce their engagement. Knowing that AJ intends to go to Nigeria with Mina, the fans are worried that the two doctors may not be seen again on the show.

Is Shaunette Renée Wilson Leaving The Resident?

The fans witnessed that Mina and AJ have had a magnetic connection right from the start. Now that Mina finally gets the opportunity to be with AJ, it would not make sense for her character to be written off the series. To make things clear, the actress Shaunette Renée Wilson has not made any statements regarding her departure from the show.

According to co-creator Amy Holden Jones, the romance between Mina and AJ is a significant component of the fourth season. She spoke about the relationship between the characters in an interview in January 2021. Jones said that the writers wanted to see how Mina and AJ’s equation changes after they become a couple. She elaborated that they actually turn out to be quite incredible. However, they will also have to deal with a fair share of challenges. The co-creator hinted that most of their problems would be related to Mina’s immigration status and her conflict with Cain.

The actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner, who plays AJ, spoke about Mina and AJ’s relationship. He shared that AJ has been excited about the idea of getting married to Mina, albeit for immigration purposes. When asked if another wedding (apart from Nic and Conrad’s) is possible in season 4, Warner teased that anything could happen. He also shared that there are some interesting plot twists that are coming up in the fourth season of ‘The Resident.’ It seems like there is a lot more that happens in Mina’s life that the viewers are yet to see. Therefore, it is unlikely that Shaunette Renée Wilson will be leaving the medical drama series anytime soon.

