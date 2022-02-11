Is Shut In (2022) Based On a True Story?

Psychological thrillers have always remained an extremely popular genre with movie fans. Witnessing the perfect balance of suspense, action, and horror, along with a twist ending, is something every fan can get behind. Director D.J. Caruso’s ‘Shut In’ does precisely that through its gripping storyline and brilliant performances by stars like Rainey Qualley and Jake Horowitz.

Revolving around Jessica, a young mother, the movie portrays how her violent ex-boyfriend keeps posing as a threat to her and her children’s safety. However, the narrative soon takes a dark turn when the ex-boyfriend traps Jessica inside the pantry, preventing her from having any contact with the outside world. Confined and helpless, Jessica then decides to use her intelligence to protect her children from harm while trying to find a way to escape. The movie boasts of numerous hair-raising true-to-life moments, while the brilliant acting adds to the sense of realism. Thus, if you are wondering whether ‘Shut In’ is based on real-life, we have you covered!

Is Shut In a True Story?

No, ‘Shut In’ is not based on a true story but is instead a complete work of fiction. With numerous similar crime reports about domestic violence now filling the news, we understand why one might believe the story to be true. Moreover, the straightforward and quite jarring depiction of abuse also makes it seem rooted in real-life. However, in actuality, the whole movie is based on a script written by Melanie Toast, and a movie was planned once Dallas Sonnier discovered the script on The Blacklist website and purchased the rights to it.

Although, at its core, ‘Shut In’ is pure fiction, we cannot ignore the fact that the script does borrow a lot from real-world crime reports. The movie depicts how Jessica’s ex-boyfriend breaks into her home and takes her captive, putting her and her children’s lives in danger. Such domestic violence cases and crimes of passion are unfortunately common in real-life and can often be read about in reports or watched on true crime documentaries. Moreover, the depiction of abuse as well as the behavior of the people involved makes the story seem right out of a crime report.

As the movie progresses, Jessica, trapped in what seems like an impossible situation, is forced to put her brain to use when trying to save her children or find help. She never loses hope and keeps fighting for the lives of her loved ones, trying to best her captor through her ingenuity. Such proceedings also have a tinge of reality as numerous reports show how real-world domestic violence victims often think out of the box and use unorthodox methods to get word over to the police. Thus, even though ‘Shut In’ is considered a completely fictitious movie, one cannot ignore how its incredible plotline mirrors the bane of domestic abuse that has plagued human society for ages.

