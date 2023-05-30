Is Siren: Survive the Island Scripted or Real?

If there’s one thing absolutely nobody can deny, it’s that survival series’ have been all the rage in recent years owing to the way they bring human nature and its intricacies right into the limelight. The prime example of this is actually Netflix’s South Korean production ‘Siren: Survive the Island,’ wherein 24 incredible women team up by profession to compete for nothing but their honor. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about whether this particular dramatic, exciting, intimidating, as well as strategic original is indeed real or not, we’ve got the essential details for you.

Is Siren: Survive the Island Real or Fake?

From the moment the core concept of ‘Siren: Survive the Island’ was first announced by the streaming giant serving as its home in early 2023, it has been billed as an unscripted reality show. In other words, despite the fact its filming location, the entire competitive process, and its cast members were carefully handpicked by producers, how things pan out is not controlled by them. The truth is they actually have to handle the former aspects to ensure that every single participant has the structure they need to ultimately offer us entertainment through their voluntary actions.

As for the 24 players themselves; well, they’re all real individuals hailing from their admitted fields, meaning they’re truly pro athletes, bodyguards, firefighters, officers, soldiers, and stunt women. In fact, some of them recently expressed that they primarily chose to take part in this unique series to challenge the public’s biased perceptions of being a female in their respective line of work. “When I say I used to work as a bodyguard, there are people who think, ‘Do women also do such jobs?,'” bodyguard team leader Lee Soo-ryun said. “I’m pleased that I can have a chance to proudly represent my profession.”

Firefighter team leader Kim Hyun-ah also asserted, “All firefighters are doing fine on the scene, regardless of their gender. But I would get skeptical eyes just because I’m a woman. I prove myself on the scene and people would give me a thumbs up, but until then they would have doubts. I decided to join [the production] because I felt I could show [my ability].” Then, producer Lee Eun-Kyung voiced similar sentiments by adding, “I don’t want to hear people saying ‘for a woman, they did well’ after watching… The participants came out to represent their profession not as a female police officer or female soldier.”

There’s also interference in post-production, yet that’s honestly wholly unavoidable since it brings together a smooth flow amid different scenes to have everything make sense in a concise manner. It’s imperative to note this particular element is 100% in the producer’s hands, meaning they can cut, edit, and play around with a person’s narrative in any way they desire to fulfill their goal of maintaining the audience’s interest.

Nevertheless, despite the prompting, the cautiously intended settings, as well as the extensive editing, ‘The Mole’ seems as unscripted as possible because no exchange or result is pre-planned. With this said, though, we have to clarify that you should always take any reality production with a grain of salt because you never really know the extent of producer engineering

Read More: Is Barbecue Showdown Scripted or Real?