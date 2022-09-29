Is Smile (2022) Based on a True Story?

Directed by Parker Finn, ‘Smile’ is a supernatural psychological horror film that revolves around a psychologist named Dr. Rose Cotter. After a strange and traumatic event involving one of her patients, Rose starts noticing bizarre and frightening occurrences around her. Unable to explain the cause behind the same, Rose is gripped with the terror she desperately hopes to leave behind. In order to survive and overcome her new reality, Rose must look into her past and overcome it as soon as possible.

Starring Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, and Kyle Gallner, the movie is sure to keep the viewers at the edge of their seats with its gripping storyline. The unfolding events depicted in the story fill the audience with a sense of fear, creating a sense of camaraderie with the protagonist. Naturally, fans of the film are eager to know what they can about the inspiration behind the movie. For those wondering if the film takes inspiration from real-life events, here is what we know about the same!

Is Smile a True Story?

No, ‘Smile’ is not based on a true story. The movie is based on Parker Finn’s 2020 short film titled ‘Laura Hasn’t Slept.’ Finn went on to write and direct ‘Smile’ after he was approached by Paramount Pictures for the same following the Special Jury Recognition Prize that ‘Laura Hasn’t Slept’ won at the 2020 South by Southwest (SXSW) festival. The director could not be happier about the opportunity and was humbled that Paramount offered him his first ever feature film.

Talking about the inspiration behind the film, Finn explained that there was nothing specific that inspired how the film came about. The director elaborated that over the years, it has become harder to scare the viewers with a simple jumpscare. For the movie, he wanted to explore the mindscape of a general person and the things that go on in a person’s mind every day. Finn was eager to dive into the concept of how a person tries to mask their feelings and past from the world in general.

Through the film, Finn depicts how a person goes through their everyday life while dealing with their anxieties, stress, and fears. The idea of experiencing what it might feel like if your own mind turns against you is something that was borne from the concept. As the movie unfolds, the director wants the viewers to experience the unexpected in a journey whose end is far from simple. Given how Finn’s main inspiration was the idea of life and thoughts, the movie’s end reflects how just like in real life, not everything ties up like a happily ever after story.

One of the major things that Finn kept in mind was to try to not fall back into commonly known horror tropes. While there are many elements typical of a scary story, Finn hoped that the movie does not end up as a simple combination of tried and tested horror elements. For the director, the movie is a combination of his ideas and elements from some of his beloved scary films. In fact, he is apparently quite a fan of the hallway scene from ‘The Exorcist III.’

In order to create a truly frightening and chilling experience, Parker Finn tried his best to incorporate real-life elements into ‘Smile.’ His insistence that the creepy smiles shown on-screen be authentic and not be added in post-production is one of the many steps that the director took that make the events in the movie feel like they might happen in real life. The idea of playing with the functions of the brain allows the viewers to heavily empathize with the protagonist.

