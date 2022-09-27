Where Was Smile (2022) Filmed?

Based on the 2020 short film titled ‘Laura Hasn’t Slept’ by Parker Finn, ‘Smile’ is a psychological thriller movie written and directed by Parker Finn himself that chronicles the bizarre and frightening series of events that Dr. Rose Cotter begins to experience after witnessing a traumatic incident involving her patient. Now, in order to put an end to such occurrences, she must face her scarred past head-on before the overwhelming feeling of terror takes over her entire life.

The horror movie keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats as they watch the nail-biting narrative come to life with stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast, including Sosie Bacon, Kyle Gallner, Caitlin Stasey, Jessie T. Usher, and Rob Morgan. The relatively darker undertone hints at the sinister and terrorizing aspects of the narrative. In the meanwhile, the interesting use of locations throughout the film makes one wonder where ‘Smile’ was actually shot. If your mind is stuck on the same question, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same and appease your curiosity!

Smile Filming Locations

‘Smile’ was filmed entirely in New Jersey, specifically in Jersey City, Union County, and Hoboken. The principal photography for the horror movie reportedly commenced in October 2021, under the working title of ‘Something’s Wrong With Rose,’ and wrapped up after a month or so, in November of the same year. Now, without further ado, let us take you through all the specific filming sites that make an appearance in the thriller movie!

Jersey City, New Jersey

As per reports, many pivotal sequences for ‘Smile’ were lensed in Jersey City, the second most populous city in New Jersey. Situated on the peninsula known as Bergen Neck, Jersey City is the county seat of Hudson County. The city is home to several landmarks and tourist attractions, such as the Statue of Liberty National Monument, Liberty Science Center, the Colgate Clock, the Jersey City Free Public Library, and the Jersey City Museum, to name a few. Moreover, it has also served as a pivotal filming site for many productions, such as ‘Joker,’ ‘Warrior,’ ‘A Beautiful Mind,’ ‘The Equalizer.’

Other Locations in New Jersey

Additional portions for ‘Smile’ were reportedly taped in Union County, a county in the northern part of New Jersey. In particular, the cast and crew members utilized the premise of the Union County Jail at 15 Elizabethtown Plaza in Elizabeth to record some pivotal scenes for the film. Moreover, during the filming schedule, the production team was spotted lensing a few portions on location at Arlington Diner at 1 River Road in North Arlington. Besides that, for shooting purposes, they also set up camp in and around Hoboken, a city in New Jersey’s Hudson County.

Read More: Best Horror Movies on Netflix