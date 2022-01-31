Where Was Warrior Movie Filmed?

Directed by Gavin O’Connor, ‘Warrior’ is a 2011 sports drama movie that follows two brothers who find their calling within the brutal confines of an MMA ring. Plagued by issues of the past, the estranged siblings – ex-Marine Tommy and his brother, Brendan – finally find an opportunity to face their demons head-on and reconcile with each other. The film makes for an engaging watch owing to its powerful cast consisting of Tom Hardy and Joel Edgerton in the lead roles. Not only that, but the story unfolds in a fast-paced and ruthless world in the heart of a metropolitan city that has not been kind to Tommy and his brother. The locations are composed of high-rise buildings that brilliantly touch the skyline, giving the movie immense flavor and appeal. If you’re curious to know where it was filmed, take a look at all the updates we have!

Warrior Filming Locations

‘Warrior’ was filmed over three states – New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and California. The different locations featured in the film, besides the exciting action sequences, make sure that the viewers don’t get bored throughout its run. The shooting happened around April 2009. Are you ready to find out more about the filming sites? Let’s get into the details.

Pennsylvania

There are many places in the state that commonly show up in the film. The popular casino scenes were shot in Washington, a city in the southwestern part of Pennsylvania. To be more precise, they spectacularly played out at the Meadows Racetrack & Casino, located at 210 Racetrack Road. Other than Washington, Pittsburg is another major filming site. 31st Street Studios, formerly known as The Mogul Minds Studios, located there, shows up in the film.

Apart from that, the classroom scenes are credited to the Petersen Events Center and the North Hills High School. Other important locations include the Twin Hi-Way Drive-In, a now-demolished building at Liberty Avenue, Don’s Diner at 1729 Eckert Street, and Marshall-Shadeland, a neighborhood across the Ohio River. Director O’Connor further used the location as a substitute for other places, such as the war scenes based in Iraq. The city of Philadelphia additionally serves as a part of the production. It is rich in American history and culture, besides being home to the Liberty Bell.

New Jersey

Other scenes were shot in New Jersey, famous for its wonderful scenery. It has a beautiful coastline which is the main source of tourist attraction in the state. These tourists are perennially entertained by 50 seaside resort towns, including Atlantic City, Asbury Park, and Cape May. Its contribution to the entertainment is also remarkable considering the fact that the state has birthed countless musical icons such as Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, and Frank Sinatra. Not only that, but the state does not lag behind when it comes to its suitability as a filming spot. Many productions such as ‘Rocky,’ ‘Dressed to Kill,’ and ‘Philadelphia,’ were filmed there.

The exterior scenes of main fight in ‘Warrior’ along with the clips featuring the beach and the boardwalk was shot at Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, which is a resort city on the state’s Atlantic coast. Tom Hardy followed a rigorous training regime for gaining muscle for the film, which resulted in him adding 28 pounds to his weight.

Santa Clarita, California

The production team additionally went to Santa Clarita for the filming of the movie. The city is situated towards the north of Los Angeles and is known for the Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park that has many roller coasters. It also houses many historical sites and natural spaces, which provides a lot of advantages to filmmakers who want to direct or produce there. Major productions such as ‘Criminal Minds,’ ‘The Office,’ and ‘Westworld’ were shot there.

