Is Spin Me Round on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Jeff Baena, ‘Spin Me Round’ is a romantic comedy thriller film that revolves around a woman named Amber. When she wins an all-expenses paid trip to learn culinary skills in a breathtaking institute in Florence, Italy. In a movie-like fashion, she can’t help but hope to find her perfect partner during her European trip. The stars seem to align in her favor when she ends up in a romantic entanglement with a rich and charming man named Nick Martucci.

However, something sinister seems to be afoot, and soon Amber and other students realize that they might have been duped. Starring Alison Brie, Alessandro Nivola, Aubrey Plaza, and Molly Shannon, the film seems to follow all the clichés of a classic romantic story before jarring you back to reality. If you are eager to know just how to watch the hilariously suspenseful movie, we have your back!

What is Spin Me Round About?

‘Spin Me Round’ takes viewers on a magical journey in Europe, or does it? Amber’s life seemingly becomes the story that every girl has wished for when she gets an all-expenses paid trip to Florence, Italy, in order to follow her passion. She is excited to meet the man of her dreams during her trip to Italy, and that too seems to come to fruition when she meets Nick Martucci, though his assistant Kat does seem a bit odd. When her dreams shatter around her, and she realizes what is actually going on, Amber and her fellow students at the culinary institute must save the day. Those curious to know where to watch the film need not worry because we have the answers you need!

Is Spin Me Round on Netflix?

No, ‘Spin Me Round’ is not available on Netflix. However, the streaming giant does have several movies within the same genre, such as ‘The Lovebirds‘ and ‘Murder Mystery.’ The films revolve around couples who are working on bettering their relationship but find themselves being framed for murder.

Is Spin Me Round on Hulu?

Hulu does not host ‘Spin Me Round,’ but do not let that disappoint you. The platform offers some excellent alternatives like ‘The Tourist.’ The movie follows a man named Frank who finds himself falling for a mysterious woman during his trip to Venice, Italy.

Is Spin Me Round on Amazon Prime?

You can watch ‘Spin Me Round’ on Amazon Prime by adding AMC+ to your plan for $8.99 per month here. Additionally, you can use your regular membership to watch similar films, like ‘Beast.’

Is Spin Me Round on HBO Max?

Though HBO Max does not have ‘Spin Me Round,’ its media library more than makes up for it. For those intrigued with the premise of the Alison Brie starrer, we recommend ‘Killers‘ and ‘Death on the Nile.’ Both movies revolve around couples whose happy life is interrupted by unexpected circumstances.

Where to Watch Spin Me Round Online?

‘Spin Me Round’ is available to stream exclusively on AMC+. The movie is also scheduled to be released on VOD platforms like YouTube, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Microsft Store, etc. It can also be watched in theatres near you by buying tickets here.

How to Stream Spin Me Round for Free?

AMC+ offers its new users a free weeklong trial which can be used to watch ‘Spin Me Round’ at no cost. The platform’s services on Amazon Prime can also be availed for 7 days. We urge our readers to not use any illegal means to watch the movie. Paying relevant channels helps those who have worked hard to bring your beloved film.

