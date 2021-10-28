Is Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

Based on Gene Roddenberry’s science fiction franchise, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ is an animated television series that revolves around a group of naive aliens who wish to explore the world. The motley crew accidentally stumble upon USS Protostar in the Delta Quadrant and decide to embark on an epic journey in search of a better life. Created by Kevin and Dan Hageman, the series features a talented voice cast that includes Kate Mulgrew, Rylee Alazraqui, Brett Gray, Angus Imrie, and Jason Mantzoukas. Curious to learn more about the show’s premise and where it can be streamed? We’ve got your back!

What is Star Trek: Prodigy About?

In the year 2383, a crew of young lawless aliens unknowingly stumble upon an abandoned Starfleet ship named USS Protostar. The six outcasts who have lived in the Delta Quadrant are now ready to take the risk if it means a brighter future. Without any prior flying experience, they take control of the ship and decide to embark on an adventure into the unknown.

While they navigate through the greater galaxy to the Alpha Quadrant, the crew will have to find a way to work with each other and embrace the uncertainties their journey has to offer. Despite not knowing anything about the ship, these lawless aliens learn and adapt as situations arise. In case you are also excited to join them in their journey through space, then here are all the ways you could watch the series and do that.

Is Star Trek: Prodigy on Netflix?

The streaming giant has lately invested heavily in animation and has some really good shows worth watching. However, you won’t find ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ on the streamer. Netflix subscribers can search for the show on other platforms, or they can alternatively stream ‘Cyborg 009: Call of Justice.’

Is Star Trek: Prodigy on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who are looking for ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ are bound to be disappointed since the animated show is currently not accessible on the platform. Instead, viewers might enjoy other shows from the franchise such as ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation‘ or ‘Star Trek: The Original Series.’

Is Star Trek: Prodigy on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s impressive catalog of television shows offers a plethora of entertainment options for its subscribers. Unfortunately, the streamer does not have ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ as of now. However, with a Paramount+ add-on, you can alternatively watch ‘Star Trek: Animated.’

Is Star Trek: Prodigy on HBO Max?

HBO Max’s current list of offerings does not include ‘Star Trek: Prodigy.’ Moreover, the series is also highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future. Therefore, we recommend our readers watch ‘Final Space‘ or ‘The Jetsons.’

Is Star Trek: Prodigy on Disney+?

No, ‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ is not available on the streamer, but you can watch other animated shows like ‘Star Wars: Rebels.’

Where to Watch Star Trek: Prodigy Online?

‘Star Trek: Prodigy’ is accessible for streaming on Paramount+. New episodes of the animated television series will be released every Thursday starting October 28, 2021. If you have a subscription, then you can watch the show here. Before the premiere of the second installment, the freshman round will also air on Nickelodeon. Live streaming platforms such as Philo, FuboTV, and YouTubeTV can be used to watch the show when its airs on the television channel.

How to Stream Star Trek: Prodigy for Free?

Paramount+ comes with a 7-day free trial just like Philo, YouTubeTV, and FuboTV. So, one can use the offer to watch an episode for free, after which you will need a subscription to continue watching the series. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the online content they wish to consume.

