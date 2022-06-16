Is Stephanie Gosk Married? Who is Her Partner? Does She Have Kids?

Let’s talk about Stephanie Gosk, one of the most well-known contemporary news correspondents. The journalist has been a part of the NBC network since September 2006 and forked for ABC News before that. Born on April 17, 1972, Stephanie is an integral part of the NBC network and appears on ‘Dateline,’ ‘Today,’ and ‘NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt.’

Not only is the correspondent a trusted figure within the industry, but she has also been to some of the most dangerous and war-torn places on Earth to cover the news. Her open and frank nature has made her popular among viewers, with many curious about the news personality, especially her personal life. If you want to know more about Stephanie’s personal life and marital status, we have just the info you need!

Stephanie Gosk’s Partner

Though Stephanie Gosk is not married, she is in a long-term relationship with fellow journalist Jenna Wolfe. The couple came out together publically in 2013 while sharing the news of Jenna’s pregnancy. Both Stephanie and Jenna were over the moon to be able to openly embrace themselves and bring a new life into the world. “This is the most exciting thing that has ever happened to us,” Jenna told People Magazine. “But I don’t want to bring my daughter into a world where I’m not comfortable telling everyone who I am and who her mother is.”

“The beauty is that we live in a time where there’s no need for secrecy,” Stephanie shared while talking about the situation. “This is a spectacular moment for us.” She and Jenna had been together for almost three years before they decided to start a family. Though the two do have plans to get married, they have not tied the knot as of writing.

Stephanie Gosk’s Kids

Along with her partner Jenna Wolfe, Stephanie Gosk has two daughters. Their plan to start a family came after three years of relationship. It was decided that Jenna would carry their first child through artificial insemination with an anonymous donor. It was for the sake of the life that they had decided to bring into this world that the journalists opened up about their relationship.

“For a long time I had feared I would never have a child,” Stephanie admitted while talking about their then-unborn child. “We can’t wait to start,” Jenna added. Their much-awaited first child, Harper Estelle Wolfeld-Gosk, was born on August 21, 2013. The couple soon welcomed their second child, Quinn Lily Wolfeld-Gosk, on February 4, 2015. Quinn was carried by Jenna and came into the world after 10 hours of labor. The happy family lives in New York City, New York, and we wish them the best in their lives.

