Is Straight Outta Compton on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Starring O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins, Jason Mitchell, Neil Brown Jr., and Aldis Hodge, ‘Straight Outta Compton’ is a biographical drama film. The F. Gary Gray directorial focuses on the rise of the rap group NWA from the streets of Compton to international fanfare in the mid-1980s as they revolutionize hip-hop. While recounting their inspirational story, the movie also sheds light on the dark side of their insecurities and fame as these talented young men get acquainted with the perils of the music industry. Readers who wish to learn more about the film and the streaming details have come to the right place. Here’s everything you need to know!

What is Straight Outta Compton About?

In the 1980s, Ice Cube, Eazy-E, Dr. Dre, DJ Yella, and MC Ren band together and form a rap group named NWA because of their shared interest in music. The talented and highly motivated bunch take inspiration from their life in the hoods and come up with brutally honest rhymes that capture the disappointment and the frustration of life in their neighborhood.

NWA’s lyrical genius soon finds a considerable fanbase, and without an actual conscious effort, the group ends up revolutionizing the Hip Hop culture by the late 80s. The controversial music of NWA captures the insecurity of the minority groups of the time. As they grow in stature, the rappers from the mean streets of Compton find themselves face-to-face with unfamiliar challenges. Now, let us take you through all the ways you can watch the movie.

Is Straight Outta Compton on Netflix?

Netflix has a massive catalog of television shows and movies to keep its subscribers entertained. But ‘Straight Outta Compton’ is currently unavailable on the platform. Therefore, people with a subscription can instead watch ‘Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.’

Is Straight Outta Compton on Hulu?

The F. Gary Gray directorial is not accessible on Hulu either. But people who have a subscription to the streamer can watch other biographical drama movies like ‘The United States vs. Billie Holiday.’

Is Straight Outta Compton on Amazon Prime Video?

Although the O’Shea Jackson Jr. and Corey Hawkins-starrer is not available as part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular catalog, one can still rent or purchase it. The movie is accessible as on-demand content, and you can watch it here.

Is Straight Outta Compton on HBO Max?

‘Straight Outta Compton’ is unavailable on HBO Max. However, subscribers can watch other music-themed movies like ‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice‘ or ‘Selena.’

Where to Watch Straight Outta Compton Online?

You will find ‘Straight Outta Compton’ as on-demand content on platforms like Microsoft Store, Google Play, YouTube, iTunes, AMC Theatres, and Vudu. So, people who wish to watch the film can rent or purchase it on any one of them. However, you can also access the movie on Xfinity, FuboTV, Spectrum, and DirecTV.

How to Stream Straight Outta Compton for Free?

You can watch the biographical drama film for free using FuboTV’s 7-day free trial. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

