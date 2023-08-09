Is Strange Planet on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the eponymous webcomic by Nathan W. Pyle, ‘Strange Planet’ is an animated science-fiction series that centers upon a group of blue beings who try to understand the complexities and nuances of human traits while exploring a planet quite similar to Earth. Created by Dan Harmon and Nathan W. Pyle, the comedy show features the voices of Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, Danny Pudi, and Hannah Einbinder. If adult-animated shows are something you like to watch, you must be eager to know more about this series, including where you can watch it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is Strange Planet About?

Set on a distant planet, not unlike the Earth, the narrative focuses on small blue alien characters who explore the planet and humans while having some hilarious and poignant observations on life, love, and friendships. The show forces us to explore the basic human traits and the way humans tend to interact and treat one another day-to-day, all but with some dry humor to keep things light-hearted. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the animated series yourself!

Is Strange Planet on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for the show on some other platform as it is not available on the streamer.

Is Strange Planet on HBO Max?

Since the series is unavailable on HBO Max, people with a subscription to the streamer have the option to stream other shows such as 'Rick and Morty' and 'Smiling Friends.'

Is Strange Planet on Hulu?

Unfortunately, Hulu's basic subscription does not include the sci-fi animated series.

Is Strange Planet on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime Video does not house 'Strange Planet' on its expansive platform's regular offering. Moreover, it is also not accessible as on-demand content on the streaming giant.

Where to Watch Strange Planet Online?

You can watch the animated comedy series on Apple TV+. Besides that, the show is not available on any other digital platform, be it by streaming or purchasing. Thus, we suggest you subscribe to the streamer and get access to all the episodes instantly.

How to Stream Strange Planet for Free?

Fortunately, Apple TV+ grants free access to its content for the first seven days to its new subscribers. So, if you wish to watch ‘Strange Planet’ free of cost, you can make the most of this offer and start your free trial. Nevertheless, we request our readers to stray away from illegal means and watch their favorite content online by paying for the relevant subscriptions.

