Is Suzume on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Written and directed by Makoto Shinkai, ‘Suzume’ or ‘Suzume no Tojimari’ is an animated fantasy adventure film. The anime revolves around the titular protagonist, who is just an ordinary school girl who accidentally stumbles upon a door that gives her a chance to experience a bewitching universe that is unlike our own. Although Suzume is initially excited and intrigued her experience takes a strange turn following which she feels afraid and run back to her school to resume her ordinary life. But she is completely clueless that she forgot to close the mysterious door she had found which turns out to be a costly mistake.

Produced by CoMix Wave Films, the movie follows the adventurous mission of the titular protagonist and a stranger who are brought together by unfortunate circumstances. In case the premise sounds interesting and you wish to watch the film, then you have come to the right place. Here’s all the streaming and other information you are going to need.

What is Suzume About?

Suzume Iwato is an ordinary school girl whose life takes an unexpected turn when she comes across a stranger named Souta Munakata, who is looking for abandoned areas for some inexplicable reason. Although she directs him to a nearby place, she also follows him and ends up finding a mysterious door that gives her a mesmerizing experience of witnessing a dreamlike universe. Although she cannot enter it, Suzume does get to experience it momentarily.

But when a cat-like creature fleds after being carried by her, she also becomes conscious of the strangeness of the situation and runs back to school. In all the commotion, she forgets to close the mysterious door that gave her access to the dreamlike universe she just experienced. This eventually turns out to be a huge mistake as otherwordly evil forces manage to use the door to get outside and start wreaking havoc in Tokyo city. The complicated situation pushes Souta and Suzume to work together so that they can put an end to the menace they have accidentally started.

Is Suzume on Netflix?

‘Suzume’ or ‘Suzume no Tojimari’ is inaccessible on the streaming giant. Since the film won’t be added to Netflix’s catalog even in the future, people who wish to watch films with somewhat identical plot can instead stream ‘Bubble‘ or ‘Child of Kamiari Month.’

Is Suzume on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for ‘Suzume’ or ‘Suzume no Tojimari’ on some other platform as it is not available on the platform. If you are looking for something similar, then you may probably enjoy watching ‘The Rising of the Shield Hero.’

Is Suzume on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current catalog does not include the fantasy film. However, there is a possibility that the movie will be accessible on the platform for rent/purchase sometime in the future. Therefore, we recommend our readers regularly check the official website following its theatrical run.

Is Suzume on Funimation?

It is highly unlikely that ‘Suzume’ or ‘Suzume no Tojimari’ will be added to Funimation’s already extensive catalog of anime anytime soon. Therefore, people who have a subscription to the platform can instead watch other fantasy anime such as ‘Terror in Resonance.’

Is Suzume on Crunchyroll?

The fantasy movie is currently not available on Crunchyroll. However, the film is expected to eventually release on the platform following its theatrical run. As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the date and we will have to wait and see how things eventually pan out. We recommend our readers start looking for the film on the official website five weeks after its theatrical premiere.

Where to Watch Suzume Online?

‘Suzume’ or ‘Suzume no Tojimari’ is all set to release theatrically in the United States on April 14, 2023. People who are excited to watch the film in cinema halls can book their tickets on Fandango. As far as the availability of the film on popular VOD platforms is concerned, there has been no official announcement by Sony or Crunchyroll as of now.

How to Stream Suzume for Free?

Since the movie is releasing in theaters, it is currently not possible to watch it free of cost. Fans will have to wait for its release on Crunchyroll, which offers a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

