Is Ten Percent on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Written by the BAFTA award-winning writer and director John Morton, ‘Ten Percent’ is an English-language remake of the popular French Netflix series titled ‘Call My Agent!’ The dramedy series revolves around the complicated lives of the staff working at a top London talent agency who are put under massive pressure after a tragedy strikes the committed team. While they navigate the challenges of professional lives together, they also individually deal with personal loss, all the while trying to keep themselves sane.

Featuring a star-studded cast that includes Jack Davenport, Lydia Leonard, Maggie Steed, and Prasanna Puwanarajah, the show paints a heartwarming portrait of what it means to be human while entertaining the viewers with its lighthearted take on life and its countless conundrums. Curious to learn more about the show’s premise or where it can be streamed? Allow us to be your guide.

What is Ten Percent About?

Nightingale Hart talent agency is one of the best agencies in London that helps its demanding celebrity clientele deal with a plethora of problems, ranging from stage fright to marital issues and common method acting overcommitment dilemmas. While they have always been professional and provided the best possible service, when their founder dies suddenly, the members of the agency face an existential crisis.

The staff realizes that they must put their hands up to help Nightingale Hart navigate through its biggest crisis since its inception. While they join their hands to avert the worst fears from turning into reality, each of them must also deal with their own personal dilemmas that constantly complicate their lives even further.

Is Ten Percent on Netflix?

Is Ten Percent on Hulu?

Is Ten Percent on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current content collection does not include ‘Ten Percent.’ However, people in the United Kingdom with a Prime subscription can rejoice as all eight episodes premiered on the platform on April 28, 2022. You can enjoy all the episodes here if you live in the region.

Is Ten Percent on HBO Max?

Where to Watch Ten Percent Online?

In the United States, the Jack Davenport and Lydia Leonard-starrer is all set to premiere on AMC+ and Sundance Now. However, if you don’t have a subscription to these two platforms, you can watch the episodes on DirecTV and Spectrum. The first two episodes will be released in the region on April 29, 2022, while the rest will then be accessible for streaming in the following weeks.

How to Stream Ten Percent for Free?

Amazon Prime UK comes with a 30-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while AMC+ and Sundance Now give people a 7-day period to experience its services before paying for the subscription. Therefore, people who plan to watch the show free of cost can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and always pay for the content they wish to consume online.

