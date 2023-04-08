Is The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation

Based on the Japanese manga series written by Kore Yamazaki, ‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride’ is a fantasy romance anime. The show follows Chise Hatori, an orphaned Japanese high school student who has a rough life after getting ostracized by her own relatives. Fed up with the miserable life, Hatori voluntarily decides to sell herself to a seven-foot-tall humanoid named Elias Ainsworth.

Although he looks more like a demon than human, Elias eventually makes Hatori his apprentice and gives her a far more comfortable life than she could have imagined. First released on October 7, 2017, the show is all set to return with its second installement. In case you are excited to watch your favorite characters again, then here’s all the streaming information you are going to need.

What is The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 About?

After Elias Ainsworth made Chise Hatori’s life change radically and she slowly began to leave her past behind. Although she got kidnapped by Cartaphilus, she eventually survived after absorbing the immortality curse. Meanwhile, Elias formed a bond with Chise and fell madly in love with her. The latest installement is expected to continue the story and will probably cover the College Arc of Kore Yamazaki’s Japanese manga series.

While Cartaphilus has falled into a state of slumber, Chise is all set to join the magical institution. Chise will most likely participate in competitions that would pit her against other students from the college. Since she possess the immortality and dragon curse now, Chise will most likely be too powerful of her fellow students.

Is The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 on Netflix?

The streaming giant’s massive catalog does not include ‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride’ season 2. Since the show is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon, subscribers can instead watch ‘Castlevania.’

Is The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who are looking for the show on the platform will probably be disappointed since the anime is not part of its current catalog. But we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation‘ or ‘The Irregular at Magic High School.’

Is The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride’ season 2. However, if you wish to watch the first installment, then you can rent/purchase it here.

Is The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 on Funimation?

No, the latest season of the fantasy anime is not accessible on Funimation. However, fans who plan to stream the previous season can find all the episodes here.

Is The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘The Ancient Magus’ Bride’ season 2 for streaming outside Japan. People who have a subscription can watch all the latest episodes in original Japanese audio with English subtitles here.

Where to Watch The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 Online?

Apart from Crunchyroll, the latest season of the fantasy anime will be accessible on VRV as well. One can stream the previous season and all the latest episodes here.

How to Stream The Ancient Magus’ Bride Season 2 for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial while VRV offers first-time subscribers a 30-day time period to experience its services before making a financial commitment. In case you wish to watch the show without paying anything then you can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

