Is The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the classic 1818 novel ‘Frankenstein‘ by Mary Shelley, ‘The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster’ is a science fiction horror movie that revolves around a teenage girl who embarks on a journey to bring his dead brother to life, after which she must face the deadly consequences. Written and directed by Bomani J. Story, the horror thriller film features impressive performances from Laya DeLeon Hayes, Denzel Whitaker, Chad Coleman, Reilly Brooke Stith, and Keith Sean Holliday. Opening to mostly positive reviews from the critics, the film runs with a classic tale while injecting it with several fresh and modern elements. Given the intriguing tale, you must be eager to learn more about this movie, including where you can watch it. In that case, we have got you covered!

What is The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster About?

The narrative follows a bright teenage girl named Vicara who has dealt with violence, drug abuse, police brutality, and death in her life. Losing her mother as well as her brother to violence, she starts to think of death as a disease that can be cured like any other disease. So, after the tragic death of her brother, she attempts to resurrect him, which only gives rise to a vengeful monster in the shape of her brother. Now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch the thriller movie yourself!

Is The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster’ is unavailable for streaming on Netflix. However, the streaming giant more than makes up for it by giving you access to some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Viking Wolf‘ and ‘There’s Someone Inside Your House.’

Is The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster on HBO Max?

HBO Max subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster’ is not a part of the streamer’s catalog. But don’t let it stop you from catching similar films on the platform, including ‘Ex Machina‘ and ‘Edward Scissorhands.’

Is The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster on Hulu?

No, Hulu does not house ‘The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster’ on its expansive platform. Alternatively, you might want to check out similar horror drama movies that the streamer consists of, like ‘The Wretched‘ and ‘The Evil Next Door.’

Is The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster on Amazon Prime?

Even though ‘The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s extensive catalog of content, there are plenty of other options at your disposal. After all, you have the option to turn to other alternatives that the steamer houses, such as ‘Pyewacket‘ and ‘Johnny Frank Garrett’s Last Word.’

Where to Watch The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster Online?

‘The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster’ has been released in theaters but it can also be purchased on some VOD platforms, such as Vudu and iTunes. But if you prefer to catch all the action on the big screen, feel free to check show timings and book tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster For Free?

Unfortunately, ‘The Angry Black Girl and Her Monster’ is only available in theaters and on a few VOD platforms, which means that there is currently no way for you to stream the horror film for free. Having said that, it is a humble request to all our readers that they support the cinematic arts by paying for the content they wish to consume and stray away from any of the illegal ways to do the same.

