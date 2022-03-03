Is The Batman on Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+ Hulu, or Prime?

Based on the DC Comics of the same name, ‘The Batman’ is a superhero film written by Matt Reeves and Peter Craig. The Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz-starrer follow the titular protagonist as he desperately chases a sadistic killer in Gotham City’s underworld with the clues left by the villain.

As Batmans’ investigation leads him to unexpected places and he slowly begins to realize the full scope of the antagonists’ twisted plans, the hero is immediately gripped by the urgency to uncover the mystery behind the cruel abuse of power and horrible consequences that it entails. In case you feel that the films’ premise sounds interesting and you wish to learn more about it, then you have come to the right place.

What is The Batman About?

When a serial killer named Riddler mercilessly murders Gotham City mayor Don Mitchell Jr., the crime shakes the entire law enforcement authorities. Batman is quick to arrive at the crime scene and begin his own investigation when he learns about the cryptic message left behind by the criminal for him. Even before the superhero could make sense of the first crime, Gotham City Police Department commissioner Pete Savage is also killed by Riddler. Like the previous murder, the serial killer leaves behind another clue for Batman, directly challenging him to solve the case. It marks the beginning of an intense rivalry between the two, and as Gotham’s vigilante comes closer to the truth, he finally discovers the true extent of abuse of power that has corrupted his beloved city.

Is The Batman on Netflix?

‘The Batman’ is unavailable on Netflix. Furthermore, the film is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘How I Became a Superhero‘ or ‘Project Power.’

Is The Batman on Hulu?

People with Hulu’s basic subscription will have to look for the Matt Reeves directorial on some other platform. However, one can get access to the movie with Hulu’s HBO Max add-on as soon as it arrives on the streamer. You can learn more about it here.

Is The Batman on Amazon Prime?

No, ‘The Batman’ is not a part of Amazon Prime’s current offerings. However, the movie is expected to be accessible on the website as on-demand content after its theatrical run. Therefore, we recommend our readers regularly check Amazon Prime’s official website starting sometime around April 19, 2022. In the meantime, one can watch ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ or ‘The Boys.’

Is The Batman on HBO Max?

Currently, the Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz-starrer is not accessible on HBO Max. However, The Batman has been confirmed (by Warner Media CEO Jason Kilar) to be available on HBO Max starting April 19, 2022. After that, people with a subscription can watch the movie on the official website.

Is The Batman on Disney+?

Since The Batman is a DC film, it isn’t available on Disney+. Though, you can watch the whole catalog of Marvel films and shows on Disney+ right here.

Where to Watch The Batman Online?

‘The Batman’ is exclusively released theatrically in the United States on March 4, 2022. Therefore, if you plan to watch the film, then you will need to head to your nearest cinema hall. You can book your tickets on Fandango. However, people who wish to watch the film from the comfort of their homes need to wait for the films’ availability on video-on-demand platforms like iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and YouTube. Typically, most films are accessible on these websites 45 days after their theatrical release, so we can expect the same for the Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz-starrer.

How to Stream The Batman for Free?

As mentioned earlier, the superhero film is exclusively released theatrically in the United States as of now. Therefore, one has to wait for its arrival on a platform that offers a free trial to watch it for free. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

