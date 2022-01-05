Is Catfish on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Developed by Ariel Schulman, Nev Schulman, and Max Joseph, ‘Catfish’ is a reality-based documentary that reveals the reality behind online dating. It is derived from the 2010 film of the same name, and the titular term is taken from filmmaker Schulman’s experiences dating a person who was not honest about herself. Nev Schulman and Kamie Crawford serve as the current hosts of the show. If you don’t follow the show on MTV, you can opt for online options to catch up on the latest happenings. In case you want to know where to stream it, we have you covered!

What Is Catfish About?

A “catfish” is universally defined as someone who creates fake profiles of themselves on the internet. As a result, the people interacting with them are deceived. A few of them even innocently end up falling in love with these catfishes. They generally use pictures and information belonging to attractive people in order to impress other profiles.

As the show is derived from the movie ‘Catfish,’ its producers, along with MTV, try to help people in virtual relationships. These people have never met their respective partners in real life. Hence, the episodes are dedicated to discovering whether the relationship is genuine or if it is a case of “catfishing.” Sometimes, the couples could have been in touch for even years without meeting in person.

Is Catfish on Netflix?

Netflix’s video library does not house the show as of now. However, there are other options that might interest you, such as ‘The Circle‘ and ‘Dating Around.’

Is Catfish on Amazon Prime Video?

‘Catfish’ is not available on Amazon Prime Video’s current catalog of movies and TV series. There are other similar options like ‘Queer Eye‘ and ‘Big Brother.’

Is Catfish on Hulu?

If you’re registered on Hulu, you’ll be glad to know that the platform currently includes ‘Catfish’ in its list of regular offerings. You can watch it here!

Is Catfish on HBO Max?

HBO Max does not have ‘Catfish’ in its inventory as of now. But you can watch other reality shows on the platform like ‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ and ‘The Bachelorette.’

Where to Watch Catfish Online?

‘Catfish’ usually airs on MTV, so if you want to watch it online instead, you can visit MTV’s official website and stream the already released episodes. Otherwise, you can visit live streaming platforms such as DirecTV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and Xfinity Stream. You can also watch the show on VOD platforms like iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, Google Play, and Spectrum.

How to Stream Catfish for Free?

YouTube TV and Fubo TV currently offer free trial periods to people who register for the first time. So you can make use of these options in case you want to watch the show. In addition, Hulu subscribers receive a one-month free trial, so you can accordingly subscribe and enjoy your favorite content. But we still want to advise our readers to resort to legal ways for accessing ‘Catfish’ online. That would entail paying for the content you wish to consume.

