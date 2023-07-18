Is The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 Sequel on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, or Crunchyroll?

‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ or ‘Hataraku Maou-sama!’ is a fantasy comedy show that is inspired by light novel series of the same name written by Satoshi Wagahara. The anime follows the Demon Lord Satan whose dream of conquering the continent of Ente Isla is foiled by the hero Emilia. As he flees with his loyal general Alsiel, he ends up in the human world. Without his powers, he is forced to assume the guise of a human named Sadao Maou and take a part-time job at a fast-food restaurant named McRonald.

First released on April 4, 2013, the anime captures the hilarious story of the Demon King as he becomes accustomed to the mundane life of an average man in Japan. With it’s latest installment about to release, fans must be curious about the streaming and other details. In case you wish to learn the same, then we have got you covered.

What is The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 3 About?

In the season 2 finale, Maou and his friends confront Gabriel and Raguel, before they can successfully implement their twisted plans. All of them put their heads together and manage to force the evil duo to flee. Later, Emi’s mother possesses Chiho and tells Maou to find the “Da’at” of Ente Isla, as it can be used to return the world to its normal state. In the latest episodes, Maou is expected to return to work as the remodeling of Sasazuka MgRonald’s is finally completed.

However, he will face new challenges there that will continue to complicate his life. Meanwhile, Maou still needs to figure out how he is going to find the “Da’at” of Ente Isla and he needs to do it as soon as possible since his enemies continue to grow in power with each passing day.

Is The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 3 on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have comedy fantasy series in its massive catalog. Viewers who wish to watch a somewhat similar show will probably enjoy watching ‘Uncle from Another World.’

Is The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 3 on Hulu?

Yes, ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ season 2 (sequel) or ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ season 3 is available on Hulu. Fans who wish to watch the anime can find all the episodes here.

Is The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 3 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include the latest episodes of the fantasy comedy series. But you can purchase the first twelve episodes of the second here.

Is The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 3 on Crunchyroll?

‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ season 2 (sequel) or ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ season 3 is licensed by Crunchyroll for streaming outside Asia. People who have a subscription can watch all the latest episodes in original Japanese audio with English subtitles here.

Where to Watch The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 3 Online?

‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ season 2 (sequel) or ‘The Devil is a Part-Timer!’ season 3 is also accessible for streaming on Funimation. Subscribers can find all the episodes here.

How to Stream The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 3 for Free?

Crunchyroll comes with a 14-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while Hulu provides a 30-day period for its potential users to experience its services. In case you wish to watch the anime free of cost, then you can use any of the aforementioned offers provided you stream all the episodes in the trial period itself. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for them.

Read More: The Devil is a Part-Timer Season 2 Finale Recap and Ending, Explained