Is The Girl in the Woods on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Produced by Crypt TV, ‘The Girl in the Woods’ is a supernatural drama series that features talented actors like Stefanie Scott, Misha Osherovich, Sofia Bryant, Kylie Liya Page, Reed Diamond, and Will Yun Lee. Set in the Pacific Northwest, the show revolves around a young adult who flees from a mysterious cultish colony with the hope of a better future. Sadly, despite her daring escape, she can’t manage to run far away from her horrific past and is forced to fight devilish creatures for the greater good. Based on Crypt TV films ‘The Door in the Woods’ and ‘The Girl in the Woods,’ the supernatural series is a must-watch for anyone who loves shows with elements of mystery. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What is The Girl in the Woods About?

Unlike other teenagers her age, Carrie, who lives in a cult-like colony, is entrusted with the responsibility to guard a mysterious door in the woods. The secret entrance is hiding a portal to the world of monsters that can potentially put life on the planet in an existential threat with just one wrong step. But instead of following the footsteps of her ancestors, Carrie plans to start a new life far away from the colony in the mining town of West Pine, Ore. The teenager soon manages to run away, and although she believes that she has left her cruel past behind, some strange occurrences soon shock her new city and challenge her assumptions.

It does not take Carrie long to realize the true extent of the horrors that are coming after the sleepy mining town, so she enlists her friends Nolan and Tasha in an epic struggle against the devious monsters coming from the mysterious door in the woods. While the trio fight alongside each other with their lives on the line, Carrie’s friends slowly begin to wonder if they can trust their ally or not.

‘The Girl in the Woods’ is a Peacock Original series; therefore, it is not accessible on any other platform as of now. People with a subscription to the streamer can head here to watch all the episodes of the supernatural show.

Peacock comes with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers.

