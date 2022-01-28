Is The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO Max, or Disney+?

Directed by John C. Donkin, ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ is a computer-animated comedy film. The sixth installment in the Ice Age franchise centers upon the misadventures of possum brother Cash and Eddie. The duo, in search of a place of their own, ends up meeting a dinosaur-hunting weasel named Buck Wild, and the trio embarks on a quest to face dinosaurs and explore the world. Curious to learn more about the film’s premise or where it can be streamed? We have got you covered.

What is The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild About?

Like the previous installments of the famous Ice Age franchise, the latest addition to the film series also revolves around the hilarious adventures of prehistoric mammals. Crash and Eddie are very close thrill-seeking possum brothers who have had enough of their sisters’ annoying antics. Desperate for more adventures, the duo decides to find a place that can challenge them and fulfill their desire for new experiences. Therefore, they embark on a quest for adventurous living only to get under a massive cave soon afterward. Luckily, they are saved by Buck Wild, a dinosaur hunter who is also seeking new challenges all the time. Realizing that they have a similar outlook towards life, the brother joins Buck Wild on a journey to explore the Lost World and face unruly dinosaurs in their own habitats.

Is The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on Netflix?

No, ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ is not available on streaming giant as of now. Furthermore, the film is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform even in the future. Therefore, we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘The Polar Express’ or ‘How to Train Your Dragon 2.’

Is The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will have to look for the John C. Donkin directorial on some other platform as it is not available on the platform as of now. Viewers looking for something can instead watch ‘The Croods: A New Age‘ or ‘Rio.’

Is The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular offering does not include ‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.’ The film is also not available for rent/purchase on the platform. Therefore, Prime subscribers can instead watch ‘Monsters vs. Aliens.’

Is The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on HBO Max?

The animated movie is currently not accessible on HBO Max. People with a subscription to the platform can instead watch other movies like ‘Princess Mononoke‘ or ‘My Neighbor Totoro.‘

Is The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild on Disney+?

‘The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild’ is exclusively released on Disney+ on January 28, 2022. The sixth installment of the Ice Age franchise is expected to be available on the platform sometime around 3 a.m. ET, or 12 a.m PT. People who have a subscription to the streamer can head here to watch the movie.

Where to Watch The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Online?

Since the John C. Donkin directorial is exclusively available on Disney+, one cannot watch the film on any other platform. As far as availability on video-on-demand platforms is concerned, there has been no official confirmation as of now. However, previous films of the franchise are available on some of these websites, so we recommend our readers to check Microsoft Store, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube, and iTunes regularly in the coming months.

How to Stream The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild for Free?

Disney+ no longer has a free trial for first-time subscribers. Therefore, one cannot watch the film for free as of now. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

