Is The Journalist Based on a True Story? Is The Eshin Academy Scandal Real?

Created by Michihito Fujii, the Japanese-original political thriller Netflix series ‘The Journalist’ (‘Shimbun Kisha’) unveils a cat and mouse chase between the government and the titular journalist. Unfortunately, the corrupt government is not the cat in the equation – it is the mouse. While the journalist Anna Matsuda from Touto News gets closer to the truth, the truth itself becomes elusive in the corrupt bureaucracy of the government.

The system recovers from the scandalous glitches while a few morally responsible people take the fall. The death of Kazuya Suzuki brings reporter Anna Matsuda, CIRO worker Shinichi Murakami, and Economics graduate Ryo Kinoshita on a single plane. The gloomy and cerebral thriller series packs twists at every turn, fraught with lies, misery, and micro-aggressions. However, the story seems a bit too realistic at times. Thus, you may wonder whether the tale has a basis in real life. If that is the case, allow us to lead you to enlightenment.

Is The Journalist Based on A True Story?

‘The Journalist’ is partially based on a true story. As much as the series looks the part, it never claims to be honest documentation of the political turmoil in modern-day Japan. Michihito Fujii created the series with a slew of talented writers, including Kazuhisa Kotera and Yoshitatsu Yamada. Fujii’s previous creations include ‘Phantom Limb’ and ‘Innocent Blood.’ He also directed the movie ‘The Journalist’ in 2019, of which the series is a spin-off. The story of both the film and the series is based on the book of the same name by journalist Isoko Mochizuki.

A left-leaning journalist known for her relentless and dogged pursuit of the truth, Mochizuki came to the limelight while working for the newspaper Chunichi Shimbun. The New York Times christened her “a folk hero for press freedom in Japan.” Known for her vehement criticism of Shinzo Abe’s administration, the combative spirit of the reporter earned her a solid and loyal readership base. On the other hand, the government was not so welcoming. The officials did not try to hide their qualms about the reporter, which often bordered on contempt.

Although the story may be fictional, the character of Anna Matsuda is perhaps modeled after the author’s journalism career. Like Anna in the series, Mochizuki also asks many questions, which made several people in the administration take notice. Mochizuki’s confrontations with the government have been subject to a committed documentary titled ‘Documentary of the Journalist,’ directed by Tatsuya Mori.

The book by Mochizuki, the documentary, and the series point towards a possible degradation of the free press in the country. While Anna Matsuda leaves no stones unturned to bring the truth to daylight, the government uses various means to cover up the scandals. Their tactics range from mild threats to civil servants to the machinery of the shady department of CIRO (Central Intelligence Research Office). The scandal is not as crucial in the story as the government’s desperate attempts to shove it under the rug.

Moreover, the inclusions of real-world situations – the pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics, the scarcity of jobs, and the unabashed nepotism of the government – also make the story entirely believable. However, you may still seek to know whether a scandal involving the name of Eshin Academy really erupted in modern-day Japan. If we are to probe deeper, we would be assured that no scandal associated with the name of Eshin Academy made headlines in Japan.

However, the government, which is likely to stay in power for a while, has already had quite a few bumps on the road. The prime minister is also notorious for catering to his friends and those loyal to the hierarchy. Mochizuki’s whistleblowing operation in December 2019 unveiled the “Sakura-gate,” a scandal that involved the prime minister allegedly throwing a cherry blossom viewing party for his supporters with taxpayers’ money. Therefore, while the scandal of the series may not have a realistic ground, the series sure walks a fine line between reality and fiction.

