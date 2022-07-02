Is the Korean Movie Hope Based on a True Story?

Directed by Lee Joon-ik, ‘Hope’ is a Korean movie released in 2013 about an eight-year-old girl named Im So-won. Her perfect life is shattered one day when she is kidnapped on the way to her school and assaulted physically and sexually by a man. After the attacker leaves, So-won is able to call an ambulance and is taken to the nearest hospital to treat her injuries. So-won’s parents are horrified by the brutality perpetrated on their daughter and try their best to support her.

In the aftermath of the incident, the little girl and her family try their best to recover and bring the criminal to justice. The film has been praised by several viewers and critics for its depiction of the impact such events can have on a victim and those close to them. Many fans of the movie could not help but wonder about the origins of ‘Hope.’ Is it based on a true story or a heart-touching piece of fiction? Well, here’s what we know about the same.

Is Hope a True Story?

Yes, ‘Hope’ is based on a true story. The movie is based on Cho Doo-soon case, referring to a sexual assault case that took place in December 2008. An eight-year-old girl, who is referred to by the alias of Na-young, was kidnapped and raped by a 56-year-old man named Cho Doo-soon in Ansan, South Korea. The case sparked nationwide outrage in South Korea, with many protesting in support of the young girl.

The 2008 assault case was not the first time that Cho had been accused or convicted of attacking women. In 1983, Cho was imprisoned for 3 years at the age of 31 for raping a 19-year-old who worked near his residence. After the attack, the young woman needed almost 30 days of treatment to overcome her injuries. After his release, Cho was involved in 14 other altercations, including an attack on a bar hostess and a fight with a man over conflicting political opinions. This added another seven years and four months to the man’s prison time.

On December 11, 2008, a drunk Cho kidnapped and dragged Na-young to a nearby church, claiming that she had to go to church. After taking her to the church bathroom, Cho severely beat her up and held her underwater until she fainted before sexually assaulting her. Na-young was left on the floor with the cold water running in the bathroom. After Cho fled the scene, the neighbors found the young girl and took her to the hospital. The injuries sustained by Na-young during the attack were numerous and dangerous. The damage to her internal organs could have proven fatal to the young girl, but she survived. However, Cho’s brutal treatment left her with permanent and non-bone injuries in her abdominal and pelvic regions. Her treatment for the same went on for at least 8 months.

There were several pieces of evidence at the crime scene implicating Cho. Furthermore, the man still had Na-young’s blood on himself while he was being arrested. However, the man claimed that he was innocent of the crime. “Even though Na-young’s blood was discovered on Cho’s shoes and clothes, he insisted he didn’t remember anything,” said Detective Na Yong-min, a detective at the Ansan Danwon Police Station.

Initially, Cho was slated to spend his whole life in jail. However, when Na-young testified that she could smell the alcohol on Cho during the attack, the sentence was reduced to 12 years. The changed sentence was a result of a law in Korea that allows the court to decrease the severity of the punishment if the criminal was not mentally sound while committing the crime. The reduced sentence sparked outrage among the public and Na-young’s family. The victim’s loved ones also filed a lawsuit against the prosecution for adding unnecessary stress to the young girl’s life. She was apparently made to sit upright just after surgery and was asked to repeat her answers four times due to a recording mistake on the prosceutors’ part, along with several other issues. As compensation, Na-young received 13 million won from the government.

The incident left permanent scars on Na-young, some physical and some mental. Her lower abdomen was damaged beyond repair, and she was declared permanently disabled. Like So-won in the 2008 movie, Na-young has to use a colostomy bag for the rest of her life. In 2020, Na-young’s father confessed that his daughter does not watch anything but cartoons and avoids news channels in order to shield herself from coming across any sexual assault incident. Their worries were further increased when Cho was released on December 12, 2020. He started living with his wife less than a kilometer from Na-young’s home.

In 2008, Lee Joon-ik directed ‘Hope,’ also known as ‘Wish,’ based on the incident. The movie has been applauded by many for its depiction of the trials faced by the victims and their close ones after such traumatic events. The film also received its fair share of criticism for allegedly benefiting from such an incident. Many claimed that, intentional or not, the filmmakers did gain from making a movie on such a well-known heartbreaking event. However, Lee maintained that he felt that story needed to be told to help the victims of sexual assault, like Na-young.

