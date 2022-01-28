Is The Legend of Vox Machina on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Matthew Mercer, ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is an adult animated fantasy TV series. It is based on the first campaign of the web series ‘Critical Role’ which is adapted from the gameplay of ‘Dungeons and Dragons.’ The story is set in the mystical realm of Exandria where a group of eight misfits unexpectedly find themselves on a mission to save their land from dark forces. The series has a stellar voice cast including Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, Ashley Johnson, and Matthew Mercer, among several others.

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is a treat for gaming fans as well as those who love the fantasy genre. In case you wonder where you can catch this exciting series, we have got all the details covered for you.

What is The Legend of Vox Machina About?

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ follows an unlikely band of eight mercenaries who live on the continent of Tal’Dorei on the planet Exandria. The foul-mouthed crew spends their time drinking away carelessly, and a mounting bar tab leads them on a quest to hunt a dangerous beast that terrorizes the local villages. However, upon delving deeper they realize that their mission is much larger as they are the last hope to save their entire kingdom and planet from evil magical entities. Vox Machina further avenges the murder of the rulers of Whitestone by the evil Lord and Lady Briarwood. The series also depicts several other quests and missions from the original ‘Critical Role’ series.

Is The Legend of Vox Machina on Netflix?

No, ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is presently not available to watch on the streaming platform. Subscribers can however enjoy other animated fantasy series such as ‘Castlevania‘ and ‘DOTA: Dragon’s Blood,’ which is also based on a popular online game.

Is The Legend of Vox Machina on Hulu?

Hulu has a vast library with numerous movie and TV show titles, but currently, ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ isn’t one of them. Although viewers can opt for similar alternatives such as ‘Attack on Titan‘ and ‘Megalobox‘ on the streaming platform.

Is The Legend of Vox Machina on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is an Amazon original series available to stream on Amazon Prime. You can watch it here.

Is The Legend of Vox Machina on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, subscribers won’t find the animated fantasy series on the streaming giant at the moment. But they can opt for other interesting animated titles such as ‘Young Justice,’ which revolves around a group of misfit teenage superheroes. Another series that they can enjoy on HBO Max is ‘Final Space,’ an intergalactic space saga.

Is The Legend of Vox Machina on Disney+?

‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is not available to stream on Disney+ at the moment. Subscribers of the streaming service can rather choose from numerous other shows such as the Marvel animated anthology series ‘What If…?‘ and the ‘Star Wars: Clone Wars’ spin-off ‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch.’

Where to Watch The Legend of Vox Machina Online?

Since ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is an Amazon original series, it is only available for streaming online on Amazon Prime presently.

How to Stream The Legend of Vox Machina for Free?

Currently, ‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ is not available for free streaming. However, first-time Amazon Prime subscribers can watch it for free with the 30-day free trial offer, given that they watch all episodes within that period. Regardless, we advise readers to always pay for the content they wish to consume.

