Is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is a period comedy-drama series that follows Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a housewife going through a rough patch in her life. Set in the late 1950s Manhattan, Midge is married to a man who wants to build a successful stand-up comedy career. Her life changes overnight when her husband leaves her for another woman. The tragic separation sparks a resolve in Midge that helps her discover her innate talent — comedy.

Hence, Midge embarks upon a journey to become a stand-up comedian herself. Upon its premiere on March 17, 2017, the show impressed audiences and earned several accolades, including three Golden Globe and several Primetime Emmy Awards. If you’re looking to watch the fourth season, here are all the streaming options available!

What is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 About?

In the season 3 finale, Shy considers Midge’s Apollo kickoff performance as an attack on him. The musician is genuinely threatened by Midge’s jokes, not just because he is full of pride. Midge unintentionally crosses limits by making fun of Shy’s sexuality, and on top of that, puts his career at risk through her statements. The comedian even addresses his deepest fears in front of everyone.

The fourth season subsequently kicks off in 1960, and Midge finds a gig that is ready to allow her complete creative freedom. However, her passion for her art and the places it lands her in affects her close relationships. If you’re eager to watch season 4 online, here are all the streaming options available!

Is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 on Netflix?

No, the show is not a part of Netflix’s current offerings. However, you can watch Amy Sherman-Palladino’s ‘Gilmore Girls’ on the streamer if you are a fan of her work.

Is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 on Amazon Prime Video?

Since the engaging comedy-drama show is an Amazon Prime original, you can watch ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 on Amazon Prime Video.

Is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 on Hulu?

‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ season 4 is unavailable for streaming on Hulu. Instead, we recommend you opt for ‘Insecure,’ a comedy-drama series about the life experiences of best friends Issa and Molly; you can watch the show here.

Is The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 on HBO Max?

Unfortunately, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is not available for streaming on HBO Max. In case you’re looking for an alternative, you can watch the Lena Dunham starrer ‘Girls.’

Where to Watch The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Online?

All seasons of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ are exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Apart from the aforementioned platform, there is no other service that houses the show at the moment.

How to Stream The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 for Free?

Due to its limited accessibility on streaming platforms, you can only watch the fourth season free of cost by using the free trial period on Amazon Prime Video, lasting 30 days once you subscribe to the streamer. In addition, we do not encourage our readers to use illegal means to stream the desired content.

