Where Was The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Filmed?

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (‘Gilmore Girls’), ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is a period comedy-drama series. Set in the late 50s and early 60s, the story revolves around Miriam “Midge” Maisel (née Weissman), a young mother-of-two whose life is turned upside down when her husband leaves her for his secretary. After Midge’s parents blame her for the dissolution of her marriage, she gets on the stage of a coffeehouse named the Gaslight Café and delivers a drunken impromptu stand-up routine, earning a positive response from the audience. Realizing she has a gift for it, Midge gives stand-up a serious try.

In its first season, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ is exclusively set in New York City, which becomes a character unto itself as the series progresses. In season 2, Paris, France, serves as the secondary setting. Midge goes on tour in season 3. As a result, part of the third season is set in Miami, Florida, with New York still serving as the primary setting. In season 4, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the setting is solely New York City. If you are wondering whether the fourth season was shot on location or elsewhere, we got you covered.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4 Filming Locations

Season 4 of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ was exclusively filmed in New York City due to the restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Every season has a slightly different journey. Taking Midge on tour in Season 3 was so much fun because we got to do all the music, and all that stuff, Sherman-Palladino told Deadline. “Season 4 is different. She’s not on tour, so it’s a completely different kind of animal. Season 4, we were going to travel. And suddenly it’s like, no, you’re not. So it sort of forced us to, in what turned out to be a good way, to embrace New York because we’re here. We’re not going anywhere.”

Although production was supposed to begin in June 2020, it was postponed until January 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After lasting for about six months, filming concluded in July 2021. Now, let’s look at specific locations in detail.

New York City, New York

The city of New York served as the sole filming location for the fourth season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ According to Sherman-Palladino, the pandemic proved to be something of a blessing in disguise for them as it made them “refocus” in New York. All COVID-related protocols were followed during the production. As they couldn’t travel, the creator and her team built large and opulent sets to emulate the late 1950s and early 1960s’ New York at Steiner Studios, located at 15 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205.

Filming also took place at various places across New York. The production crew was reportedly spotted filming at, among other sites, Abingdon Square at Greenwich Village, the 72nd Street and West 112th Street in Manhattan, Upper West Side, West Village, Washington Square Park, Central Park West, Ocean Avenue, Avenue K, and Coney Island.

