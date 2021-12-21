Is The Matrix Resurrections on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Directed by Lana Wachowski, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is the fourth film in ‘The Matrix’ film series. The film follows Neo, whose ordinary life takes a wild turn when he reopens his mind to the world of the Matrix. Starring Keanu Reeves as Neo, Carrie-Anne Moss as Tiffany/Trinity, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus, the sci-fi film offers a stunning cinematic experience, just like the famed and influential first three films of the franchise. The action-packed movie promises a spectacular visual treat to its viewers. If you are planning to watch the film, here’s everything you need to know!

What is The Matrix Resurrections About?

The film begins twenty years after the events of ‘The Matrix Revolutions.’ Neo is living in San Francisco under his original name Thomas A. Anderson. He is undergoing therapy as he gets strange and incomprehensible visions. His therapist, The Analyst, prescribes him blue pills to manage the severe visions that perplex him. Since Neo’s mind is totally shut off to the past events and the Matrix, he even forgets Trinity.

However, the ordinary life Neo leads comes to a standstill when he meets an alternative version of Morpheus. He offers Neo a red pill, opening his mind to the world of the Matrix. Then he encounters the changes that happened in the Matrix since the Smith infection. The severe predicaments and threats that ensue in the Matrix pave the way for Neo to join a group of rebels, who fight a new enemy. Now, let us take you through all the ways you can watch this movie!

Is The Matrix Resurrections on Netflix?

No, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is not available on the streaming giant. The Netflix subscribers can rely on other platforms to watch the film or alternatively stream science fiction films like ‘The Midnight Sky’ or ‘Bird Box.’

Is The Matrix Resurrections on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who possess a basic subscription will not be able to watch the film on the streaming platform. However, the subscribers with an HBO Max add-on can use their credentials to watch the film on Hulu. You can learn more about it here.

Is The Matrix Resurrections on Amazon Prime Video?

Unfortunately, Amazon Prime Video’s current catalog does not include the film. Moreover, the film is currently not available on-demand. Thus, Prime subscribers can alternatively watch ‘Encounter‘ or ‘The Tomorrow War.’

Is The Matrix Resurrections on HBO Max?

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is available on HBO Max from December 22, 2021, to January 22, 2021. To watch the fourth Matrix film, an HBO Max subscription is a must. Once you subscribe to the platform, you can watch the film here. It is not yet known if the film will be available beyond January 22, 2022, on the platform.

Is The Matrix Resurrections on Disney+?

Disney+’s current offerings do not include ‘The Matrix Resurrections.’ But the subscribers of the platform can alternatively watch Artemis Fowl‘ or the new offering ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.‘

Where to Watch The Matrix Resurrections Online?

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ released in theatres across the United States on December 22, 2021. If you are planning to watch the film in a theater, you can buy your tickets on Fandango. The film is not yet available on-demand, and there haven’t been any announcements regarding the same. However, in the future, we can expect the film to be available on VOD platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, and YouTube.

How to Stream The Matrix Resurrections for Free?

Hulu’s HBO Max add-on comes with a 7-day free trial period for new customers. If you wish to watch the film free of cost, you can use the free trial period on the streaming service. However, we encourage our readers to watch their favorite films and television shows after paying for them.

