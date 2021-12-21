Where Was The Matrix Resurrections Filmed?

The fourth installment in ‘The Matrix’ film series, Lana Wachowski’s science fiction film ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is nothing but a spectacular cinematic treat. The film follows Neo (Keanu Reeves), twenty years after the events of ‘The Matrix Revolutions,’ who lives an ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco. However, an encounter with Morpheus leads him to the world of the Matrix again to fight a new enemy.

The film features power-packed performances from Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Like the other action films in the franchise, ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ offers stunning visuals in the backdrop of incredible cityscapes. If you are wondering where the breathtaking scenes of the film were shot, we have got you covered!

The Matrix Resurrections Filming Locations

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ was filmed in the US and Germany, specifically in California, Illinois, Potsdam, and Berlin. The principal photography commenced under the name ‘Project Ice Cream’ in February 2020 but was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. The cast and crew returned to set in June 2020 to resume filming adhering to strict pandemic protocols. The principal photography wrapped in November 2020. Here are the specific sites where the film was shot!

San Francisco, California

The filming of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ chiefly took place in the city of San Francisco, the fourth most populous city in California. An astonishing establishing shot was filmed at 1001 Vallejo Street in the Russian Hill neighborhood that features many of San Francisco’s iconic landmarks such as the Bay Bridge, the Transamerica Pyramid, Salesforce Tower, and 555 California Street. An astounding fight scene was shot in the Financial District. Pine Street in the Financial District features in the film as well. 181 Fremont, a residential building in the South of Market District, serves as a location.

The Matrix 4, 2021: Footage of a stunt scene being filmed in downtown San Francisco. pic.twitter.com/0yrxKf7JhE — Fear Catalogue (@FearCatalogue) February 15, 2020

Filming also took place at the intersection of Columbus Avenue and Kearny Street, with Columbus Tower/Sentinel Building in view. 44 Montgomery, One Front Street, 425 California Street, and 150 California Street appear in the film as well. An establishing shot that features Oakland in the view is also used in the film. A pivotal scene was filmed on top of a Bay Area Rapid Transit station in Downtown San Francisco. The neighborhood of North Beach serves as an important location of the film.

The City Club of San Francisco, located at 155 Sansome Street, serves as a pivotal location of the film. Joe & The Juice, a juice bar located at 235 Montgomery Street, stands in for Simulatte coffee shop. The largest Chinese enclave outside Asia, Chinatown in San Francisco, features extensively in the film. The oldest Chinatown in North America, the enclave is renowned for its Chinese cultural identity. House of Nanking, a Chinese restaurant at 919 Kearny Street, is also reportedly used for filming.

Alameda, California

Alameda, a city in Alameda County, California, also serves as an important filming location. Filming in Alameda chiefly took place in Alameda Point. Known as The Island City, Alameda is a tourist destination with scenic beaches and remarkable museums. The city is also one of the filming locations of ‘The Matrix Reloaded’ and ‘The Matrix Revolutions,’ the second and third films in ‘The Matrix’ film series, respectively. ‘The Net,’ ‘What Dreams May Come,’ ‘The Master,’ and ‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ are some of the films filmed in the city.

Chicago, Illinois

Some of the exterior scenes in the film were apparently filmed in Chicago, the third most populous city in the United States. The city offers a remarkable cityscape with enthralling skyscrapers forming the appeal of the urban core. The world-renowned architecture of the city offers a unique appeal to its cityscape, attracting film and television productions for filming. The city serves as a filming location for famed productions like ‘Ozark,’ ‘The Dark Knight,’ and ‘The Trial of Chicago 7.’

Potsdam, Germany

The filming in Potsdam primarily took place in Studio Babelsberg, a production facility located at 26-53, August-Bebel-Street. The facility is renowned as the oldest large-scale film studio in the world, producing motion pictures since 1912. The studio consists of 22 soundstages, making it one of the largest studios in Europe. The stages are fully occupied with amenities required for large-scale filming, along with ample backlot and office spaces.

The backlots of the studio comprise Metropolitan sets, enormous green screen, water tank, and open lots. Due to the high-end services the studio offers, it has become one of the most-preferred studio facilities in Europe. ‘Ninja Assassin,’ ‘The Pianist,’ ‘V for Vendetta,’ and ‘Cloud Atlas’ are some of the films filmed in the studio.

Berlin, Germany

Berlin, the capital city of Germany, is one of the pivotal filming locations of the film. The city’s voguish urban space makes it a tempting filming choice. Along with splendid skyscrapers and unique buildings, the city offers forests, parks, gardens, rivers, canals, and lakes for visitors from all over the world. The numerous historical and heritage centers situated in and around the city enhance its appeal as an alpha city. ‘Foundation,’ ‘Black Island,’ and ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’ are some of the productions filmed in Berlin.

