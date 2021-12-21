Is The Muppet Christmas Carol on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Directed by Brian Henson, ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ is a popular holiday musical movie that follows an ill-tempered moneylender who hates Christmas. However, he is haunted by two spirits who force him to face his own shortcomings. This heartwarming 1992 flick is an adaptation of the 1843 novella ‘A Christmas Carol’ by Charles Dickens. It is also the fourth movie in ‘The Muppets’ franchise.

‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ features the legendary Michael Caine as the lead character Ebenezer Scrooge, along with Muppet performers Steve Whitmire, Dave Goelz, Frank Oz, and Jerry Nelson. If the festive season has got you intrigued by this movie, here is a list of all the websites where you can watch it!

What is The Muppet Christmas Carol About?

Ebenezer Scrooge is a man who is chided for his drawbacks rather than appreciated for his good qualities because he doesn’t have any. He particularly despises Christmas. So when his nephew Fred invites him for a Christmas dinner, he stays cooped up within the confines of his own house. There, he encounters the ghosts of his late business partners, Jacob and Robert Marley.

The ghosts advise him to become a better person, or he would enter an undesirable place in the afterlife just like them. Before leaving, they inform him that he will not be alone that night. He will be visited by three spirits who will show up at 1 o’clock. When these eerie guests arrive, Ghost is made to confront his past, the present, and the future. His brief journey into the three most important phases of his life changes him as a person.

Is The Muppet Christmas Carol on Netflix?

If you’re a subscriber to this popular streaming giant, we regret to inform you that the platform’s neverending list of movies and TV shows does not include this holiday-themed delight. However, you can try watching ‘Holiday Rush‘ or ‘Klaus.’

Is The Muppet Christmas Carol on Hulu?

You might want to try your luck on other websites as ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ is currently not a part of Hulu’s compelling collection. If you have a subscription to the service, you can go for movies like ‘The Holiday‘ and ‘A Christmas Hero‘ based on similar themes.

Is The Muppet Christmas Carol on Amazon Prime?

Yes, you will find ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ on Amazon Prime Video if you browse through its catalog. This option is only available for users subscribed to the service here. You can purchase the movie for $9.99 or rent it for $3.99.

Is The Muppet Christmas Carol on HBO Max?

No, ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ is not a part of HBO Max. We don’t think that the platform would house the movie in the future as well. Instead, you can watch other Christmas-themed movies like ‘Elf,’ ‘A Christmas Story,’ or ‘Jack Frost.’

Is The Muppet Christmas Carol on Disney+?

Yes, this widely adored movie is available on the streaming giant. If you’re already subscribed to the platform, you can watch it here.

Where to Watch The Muppet Christmas Carol Online?

Other options to access ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ include buying/renting the movie on-demand on iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store, Redbox. So you can easily access the movie using these platforms. Other platforms that house the movie include DirecTV and Xfinity Stream.

How to Stream The Muppet Christmas Carol for Free?

DirecTV and Xfinity Stream comes with free trial periods for first-time subscribers. People who wish to watch the movie for free can make use of these offers mentioned above. Although these options are free of cost, we always advise our readers to pay for the content they wish to access.

