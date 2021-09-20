Is The Neighborhood on Netflix, Hulu, or Prime?

Featuring stand-out performances by Cedric the Entertainer, Max Greenfield, Tichina Arnold, and Beth Behrs, ‘The Neighborhood’ is an imaginative encapsulation of the anxieties of fitting in through a premise that does not limit itself to a particular genre. The story follows a professional conflict negotiator and a gregarious middle-aged man who moves into a new community in Los Angeles only to realize later that finding one’s sense of belongingness is far more complex than he has fathomed. Created by Jim Reynolds, the series uses comedy to highlight the absurdities of daily life. If the show has got your attention as well, then allow us to help you learn all you need to know.

What is The Neighborhood About?

Dave Johnson, a gregarious and good-natured middle-aged man, realizes that his life is about to change when his wife Gemma becomes a school principal and they have to move to L.A. However, unlike most people, the Johnson family welcomes the radical change with open arms and is mindful of the challenges that await them in the new city. Unfortunately, Calvin Butler, their next-door neighbor, is not thrilled with the arrival of Dave and believes that he may be a terrible influence on the culture of the neighborhood. Interestingly, his wife and children think otherwise as they quickly form a bond with the Johnsons. But deep down, Dave still feels an emptiness and believes that in order to fit in, he must become friends with Calvin- who unfortunately does not like him. The laugh-riot that follows as Johnsons try to embrace their new community can entertain anyone. If you are looking for the show’s streaming details, then look no furhter. We have got you covered.

Is The Neighborhood on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will have to look for ‘The Neighborhood’ on other platforms since the sitcom is currently not available on the streaming giant. In case you wish to watch something similar, then you might like ‘The Neighbor.’

Is The Neighborhood on Hulu?

You can stream your favorite CBS shows live, including ‘The Neighborhood’ on Hulu + Live T.V. However, people with a regular subscription cannot access the sitcom. Therefore, we recommend subscribers alternatively stream ‘Dave‘ or ‘Younger.’

Is The Neighborhood on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s regular offerings do not include ‘The Neighborhood.’ But you can head here to rent/purchase your favorite episode or access the content free of cost with the Paramount+ add-on.

Where to Watch The Neighborhood Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘The Neighborhood’ on the official website of CBS. You can also stream the sitcom on Paramount+. If you wish to watch episodes as soon as they premiere, then you can use platforms like YouTubeTV, SlingTV, FuboTV, DirecTV, and Philo. Online streaming services such as Spectrum, Xfinity, and AppleTV also have the show in their catalog. If you plan to rent/purchase your favorite episodes or seasons, then you can head to iTunes, Microsoft Store, Google Play, YouTube, and Vudu.

How to Stream The Neighborhood for Free?

Platforms such as AppleTV, FuboTV, DirecTV, Hulu + Live T.V., and Philo all offer a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers, while with YouTubeTV, you can get the same offer for 14-days. Therefore, one can watch the sitcom for free, provided that they watch all the episodes during the trial period. However, we encourage our readers to pay for the content they wish to consume online and avoid all illegal means.

