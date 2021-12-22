Is The Nightmare Before Christmas on Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Also known as ‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas,’ ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is an animated musical film that narrates the peculiar tale of Jack Skellington, who lives in Halloween Town. However, he accidentally runs into Christmas Town and realizes his love for the holidays. Directed by Henry Selick, the script for the movie is taken from a poem written by Burton in 1982.

The film is noted for its strong music score penned by Danny Elfman, who also serves as the singing voice of Jack. Regarded as one of Burton’s best pieces of work, ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ might be everything that warms your heart during Christmas. Here is a brief update on all its possible streaming options online!

What is The Nightmare Before Christmas About?

Jack Skellington AKA Pumpkin King – a resident of Halloween Town – gets bored of the darkness associated with the festival. Although the others respect him as their leader, he decides to explore new options. In the process, he discovers a new place governed by ideals strictly different from his own. So, he tries to find out more about this mysterious place known as Christmas Town.

With time, Jack realizes how interesting it would be to adopt the lifestyle of Christmas Town. In addition, he begins to feel the need to introduce more creativity to the way Christmas is celebrated. Therefore, he assigns his people different tasks to actualize his vision of organizing the perfect Christmas. However, there are unseen disasters ahead. Since you are eager to watch this Christmas classic, here is all the information you will need!

Is The Nightmare Before Christmas on Netflix?

Unfortunately, the streaming platform does not have this memorable holiday musical. If you’re already subscribed to Netflix, you can check out other movies like ‘Klaus‘ and ‘Alien Xmas.’

Is The Nightmare Before Christmas on Hulu?

Although Hulu has an impressive list of sought-after movies and TV shows, this intriguing animated flick is not included in it as of now. Therefore, you can instead go for other hit Christmas-themed productions like ‘The Holiday,’ ‘Jingle All the Way, and ‘Happiest Season.’

Is The Nightmare Before Christmas on Amazon Prime Video?

If you have a subscription, this compelling dark fantasy movie can be viewed on Amazon Prime Video. You can go to the website and rent the movie for $3.99 or purchase it for $9.99.

Is The Nightmare Before Christmas on HBO Max?

HBO Max users might have to look for other alternatives because this Henry Selick directorial is not a part of the platform’s regular offerings. If you want to watch some holiday-themed movies on the streamer, go for ‘A Christmas Story,’ ‘Jack Frost,’ or ‘Elf.’

Is The Nightmare Before Christmas on Disney+?

Disney+ subscribers are in luck because the entertaining holiday classic can be found on the streamer. If you are a user, you can watch it here!

Where to Watch The Nightmare Before Christmas Online?

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is accessible for rent or purchase on different video-on-demand platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, iTunes, YouTube, and Vudu. The movie is also available on DirecTV and Xfinity Stream.

How to Stream The Nightmare Before Christmas for Free?

DirecTV provides a 7-day free trial for its first-time subscribers. If you want to watch the movie without paying, you can utilize the above-mentioned offer. However, we do not advise our readers to adopt unfair means and rather suggest they pay for the content they want to view.

