Is The Nun Based on a True Story?

Directed by Corin Hardy, ‘The Nun‘ delves deep into the eerie corridors of the ‘The Conjuring‘ universe, serving as a spine-chilling prequel to ‘Conjuring 2.’ Set against the haunting backdrop of the Abbey of St. Carta in Transylvania, the gothic horror film unravels a tale of a young nun and a priest sent by the Vatican, who are tasked with investigating a mysterious death. As they venture deeper into the monastery’s secrets, they confront malevolent forces that test their faith and courage.

The 2018 supernatural film is the fifth movie in ‘The Conjuring’ Universe and boasts a talented ensemble comprising Bonnie Aarons, Demián Bichir, Taissa Farmiga, and Jonas Bloquet. The chilling atmosphere, combined with the narrative’s ties to real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren, has led many to speculate about the authenticity of the events in the film. Could there be a kernel of truth behind this cinematic tale of terror? Dive in as we explore the burning question: Is ‘The Nun’ inspired by real events?

Is The Nun a True Story?

No, ‘The Nun’ is not based on a true story. While the film masterfully blends elements of horror and suspense, its narrative is a work of fiction driven by a screenplay penned by Gary Dauberman from a story by James Wan and Dauberman. The character of the demonic nun Valak finds its origins in demonology dating back to the 17th century. In ‘The Lesser Key of Solomon,’ an anonymous spell book on demonology, Valak is described as a child with angel wings riding on a two-headed dragon, quite different from the terrifying nun we see on screen. Furthermore, while the Abbey of St. Carta is depicted as a haunted monastery in Romania, the actual Cârța Monastery is a serene historical site with no known paranormal activities.

Director Corin Hardy has been quite transparent about the creative liberties taken in the film. In many interviews, he has expressed his fascination with the horror genre and how it allows for a blend of reality and fiction. The film’s connection to the renowned paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren further piques interest. The Warrens, with their vast history of investigating paranormal activities, have become household names. Their involvement in high-profile cases, such as the Amityville haunting, has been well-documented and adapted into films.

According to Warren’s son-in-law Tony Spera’s interview with Esquire, the ghostly nun depicted in the movie resembles a spectral nun the Warrens encountered during their visit to the haunted Borley church, a Gothic-style rectory in southern England in the 1970s. The Borley church was notorious for its reports of eerie occurrences, such as unexplained bell ringing, cryptic messages left by a headless monk, and sightings of a ghostly nun wandering at night. The Warrens, accompanied by photographers, aimed to capture evidence of this spirit. They managed to photograph what appeared to be a spectral nun walking down the church’s aisle.

Spera emphasized that while Hollywood often amalgamates various stories for cinematic effect, the essence of ‘The Nun’ might have been influenced by the Warrens’ real experiences. Drawing inspiration from various tales of hauntings and demonic possessions, ‘The Nun’ crafts a narrative that feels eerily real. The character of Valak, although dramatically different in the film, has roots in ancient demonology. Such references to historical texts and myths provide the film with a depth that resonates with audiences. However, while adding layers to the story, these inspirations serve more as thematic touchpoints than factual recounts.

Being a part of the acclaimed ‘The Conjuring’ universe, the film naturally carries the weight of its predecessors, many of which are advanced as being rooted in true events. This association, combined with the immersive narrative and compelling performances, led some viewers to blur the lines between fiction and reality. The atmospheric and eerie narrative and connections to genuine paranormal cases from other films in the series created an ambiance that made many question the authenticity of ‘The Nun’s’ narrative.

The Nun’ is a testament to the power of storytelling, blending fiction with elements inspired by actual events to create a compelling horror narrative. While it draws from various sources and plays on genuine fears, it remains a work of cinematic fiction designed to thrill and terrify its audience.

