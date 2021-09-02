Helmed by director Tom Shadyac, ‘The Nutty Professor’ is a witty and rib-tickling science-fiction comedy praised for its juvenile humor and outstanding performances. With Eddie Murphy starring in multiple roles, the movie is a prime example of his talent and brilliance.

The slapstick comedy follows obese yet good-natured chemistry professor Sherman Klump who invents an experimental formula to make weight loss easier. After facing a lot of heckling and insults in life, Klump decides to try his own formula, which makes him lose weight drastically, turning him into an athletic alter-ego of himself. The film then follows the struggle between Klump and his alter-ego, Buddy Love, as each tries to impose their authority on the chemistry professor’s life. With the movie showcasing a very plausible dual identity within a person, one might wonder if it is rooted in real life. Let’s find out, shall we?

Is The Nutty Professor Based on a True Story?

No, ‘The Nutty Professor’ is not based on a true story. With Dissociative identity disorder being an actual mental condition, viewers might be mistaken in considering it a true story. However, in reality, ‘The Nutty Professor’ is a remake of the eponymous film from 1963, which in turn was a comic parody of Robert Louis Stevenson’s book ‘Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde.’ The 1963 version and the remake exhibit several similarities when compared. However, it is the subtle differences in the presentation that set the two equally brilliant masterpieces apart.

For starters, although both movies are a comical parody of Robert Louis Stevenson’s book and borrow from the original storyline, the initial introduction of the characters is vastly different. In the 1963 version, the chemistry professor is shown as being socially awkward and clumsy, while Eddie Murphy’s Sherman Klump has his problems rooted in the physicality of his character. Sources say that the idea of an overweight Sherman Klump reportedly formed in Murphy’s mind after he watched a talk show on obesity.

Due to the physical transformation, reverting to and back from the alter-ego in the remake is done through groundbreaking special effects and a fat-suit, while the original version primarily relied on the actor’s performance. Buddy’s relationship with his love interest Carla Purdy (Stella Purdy in the original) is also intricately different in the two versions, with the remake focusing on Buddy’s flirty and obnoxious character more prominently. Moreover, the 1996 remake also does away with the story arc of a possible relationship between the professor and the graduate student, Purdy.

With ‘The Nutty Professor’ being a parody of ‘Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,’ we can draw quite a few parallels between the two. Although the original work by Robert Louis Stevenson has a dark tone and profiles the alter-ego, Hyde, as a murderer, both portray how the emergence of an evil personality can quickly ruin everything around a person. Moreover, the transformation in the movie and the book occur through an experimental formula or serum. Additionally, both forms showcase the end of evil as Sherman Klump successfully gets rid of Buddy Love, while Dr. Jekyll, in a much more morbid version, dies by suicide to end Hyde. Thus, although ‘The Nutty Professor’ is realistic in its dealings with the effects and consequences of having a dual personality, it is in actuality a fictionalized parody of Robert Louis Stevenson’s outstanding novella.

Read More: Best Eddie Murphy Movies