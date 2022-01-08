Is The Righteous Gemstones on Netflix, Hulu, Prime or HBO Max?

Created by Danny McBride, ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ is a black comedy crime TV series that documents the lives of a dysfunctional family of televangelists and megachurch pastors. The show, in particular, focuses widowed patriarch Eli Gemstone and his childish kids -Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin. It stars Danny McBride himself along with Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, and other interesting personalities. So it is not surprising how this HBO show has attracted countless fans everywhere. If you love this show and wondering where to watch it online, we have updates for you!

What Is The Righteous Gemstones About?

The show follows a group of televangelists and megachurch headed by Eli. He lives a wealthy life along with his three children as a result of hefty church donations. However, their lifestyle endangers smaller churches owing to their urge to expand the network of megachurches under them. It primarily affects the church led by Reverend John Wesley Seasons.

Other than that, the first season also features Eli’s estranged brother-in-law, Baby, who joins the family business. He is then assigned to manage the family’s latest megachurch endeavor involving shopping mall. They also have the habit of inviting trouble every now and then which also keeps the storyline engaging for viewers. If you’re looking for options to watch it online, we have you covered!

Is The Righteous Gemstones on Netflix?

Since ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ is an HBO original, it is not present on Netflix. It might not be added to the platform even in the future so you can instead explore other shows like ‘Arrested Development‘ and ‘Happy Endings.‘

Is The Righteous Gemstones on Amazon Prime Video?

The comedy series is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video so you can accordingly watch it here. Since it is only accessible on-demand, you will have to purchase the episodes for $2.99 each or the entire season for $24.99.

Is The Righteous Gemstones on Hulu?

Fans of the show will be thrilled to know that the streaming platform houses the show so you can visit the website and watch it here.

Is The Righteous Gemstones on HBO Max?

This HBO original can be streamed on HBO Max so if you’re subscribed to the streaming service, you can access it here

Where to Watch The Righteous Gemstones Online?

If you don’t have a subscription to HBO Max, you can check out other options currently available. The series can be live-streamed on DirecTV, Xfinity Stream, and YouTube TV. You can additionally check VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum.

How to Stream The Righteous Gemstones for Free?

YouTube TV offers a seven-day free trial period while Hulu and Amazon Prime Video both allow 30-days of free trial. You can make use of these offers by registering on any of these platforms mentioned. However, we advise our readers to stick to tried and true methods instead of opting for illegal ones. So you can consider paying for the content you desire to consume online.

