Is The Sound of Music (1965) on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime, or HBO Max?

Winner of five Academy Awards, ‘The Sound of Music’ is a 1965 musical drama movie based on Maria von Trapp’s memoir titled ‘The Story of the Trapp Family Singers.’ The Robert Wise (‘West Side Story‘) directorial follows Maria, a young and highly motivated Austrian woman who finds love after becoming a governess for Captain von Trapp’s seven indisciplined children.

Unfortunately, as Maria’s life appears to become more meaningful and happy, an unexpected danger threatens to take everything away. Starring Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer, Richard Haydn, and Peggy Wood, the heartwarming story of love and survival is considered a cinematic treasure. Curious to learn more about the film and where it can be streamed? We have got you covered!

What is The Sound of Music About?

Set in the late 1930s Austria, the movie follows Maria, a spirited young woman whose search for employment ends when she becomes a governess for Captain von Trapp’s unruly children. Although they may have been a nuisance for people who came before her, Maria’s charm and kindness win them over.

Meanwhile, a romance between Trapp and the new governess Maria begins to brew, and the couple eventually gets married. Unfortunately, their world turns upside down when Austria is annexed by the Nazis, and Maria is forced to find refuge with her new family to avoid the repercussions of the socio-political instability. Eager to learn how the storyline unfolds? You will have to watch ‘The Sound of Music.’ And here’s how you can do that!

Is The Sound of Music on Netflix?

The streaming giant does not have the Robert Wise directorial in its current catalog as of now. Therefore, Netflix subscribers will have to search for the movie on some other platform, or they can alternatively stream musical drama films like ‘Love Beats Rhymes.’

Is The Sound of Music on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who are searching for the Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer-starrer on the streamer will be disappointed as it is currently not accessible on the platform. Viewers who are looking for something similar can instead watch ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ Like ‘The Sound of Music,’ the Freddie Mercury-centric film is a delight for anyone who enjoys music.

Is The Sound of Music on Amazon Prime Video?

‘The Sound of Music’ is not a part of Amazon Prime Video’s regular offering. However, fans can rent the film for $5.99 or purchase it for $16.99 on the official website.

Is The Sound of Music on HBO Max?

Since the Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer-starrer is currently unavailable on HBO Max, we recommend our readers alternatively watch ‘The High Note‘ or ‘A Star is Born.’

Is The Sound of Music on Disney+?

Yes, ‘The Sound of Music’ is a part of Disney+’s massive catalog of television shows and movies. Viewers who have a subscription to the platform can watch the film here.

Where to Watch The Sound of Music Online?

The Robert Wise directorial is accessible as on-demand content on VOD platforms such as Microsoft Store, Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, AMC Theatres, and YouTube. You can also watch the heartwarming movie on DirecTV, Xfinity, and FuboTV.

How to Stream The Sound of Music for Free?

Platforms like FuboTV and DirecTV come with a 7-day free trial for first-time subscribers. So, anyone who wants to watch the film free of charge can use the aforementioned offers. We encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite content online only after paying for it.

