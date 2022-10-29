Is The White Lotus Season 2 on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘The White Lotus’ is a comedy-drama anthology series that revolves around a group of vacationers and employees of the fictional eponymous resort chain. In season 2, we get taken to Sicily’s White Lotus resort, where the lives of strangers get interconnected over the course of their vacation. Created by Mike White, it features stellar performances from a talented ensemble cast, comprising F. Murray Abraham, Jennifer Coolidge, Adam DiMarco, Beatrice Grannò, and Meghann Fahy.

Upon its premiere in 2021, the show received massive critical acclaim for its performances, idiosyncratic characters, quirky and witty writing, power-packed performances, gorgeous backdrops, and compelling narrative. Thus, it’s not surprising that the network altered the limited series order and renewed it for another season, deeming it an anthology series. If you were a fan of the multiple Emmy award-winning show, you must be pretty excited to see what the sophomore round brings to the table and where you can watch it. Well, in that case, we have got you covered!

What is The White Lotus Season 2 About?

Set in the brand-new White Lotus resort in Italy’s Sicily region, the sophomore season of ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 follows a bunch of new characters and a few old ones, including Tanya McQuoid, as they get themselves involved with each other. Playing along similar notes as that of the debut season, the second season also includes the themes of drug use, adultery, vacation, and murder. So, now that your interest has peaked, here are all the ways you can watch season 2 of the dark comedy series!

Is The White Lotus Season 2 on Netflix?

Unfortunately, ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 is not available for streaming on Netflix. Subscribers looking for something similar can turn to shows like ‘Arrested Development‘ and ‘Dear White People.’

Is The White Lotus Season 2 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers will need to look for ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 on other platforms as it is not accessible on the streamer. However, don’t let it disappoint you too much because Hulu makes up for it by offering some excellent alternatives, such as ‘Nine Perfect Strangers‘ and ‘Schitt’s Creek.’

Is The White Lotus Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime subscribers might be disappointed to know that ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 is not a part of the streaming giant’s library of content. Alternatively, you can check out similar shows that the platform houses, including ‘Alpha House‘ and ‘Mad Dogs.’

Is The White Lotus Season 2 on HBO Max?

We bring good news for HBO Max subscribers! ‘The White Lotus’ season 2 is available for streaming on the platform; you can watch both seasons of the show here!

Where to Watch The White Lotus Season 2 Online?

Apart from HBO Max, you also have the option to watch The White Lotus’ season 2 on DirecTV. However, as of writing, there is no option for you to purchase the episodes of the show’s sophomore round.

How to Stream The White Lotus Season 2 For Free?

Fortunately, DirecTV offers a 5-day free trial to all its new subscribers, which means you can take advantage of this offer and watch the series for free. With that being said, we encourage our readers to always prefer to pay for the relevant subscription to get access to their favorite content instead of resorting to illegal means to do the same.

