Is TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 on Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, or Funimation?

Inspired by Kenjiro Hata’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You’ (known as ‘Fly Me to the Moon’ in Japan) is a rom-com anime. The show follows Nasa Yuzaki, an ordinary teenager who meets the mysterious Tsukasa Tsukuyomi when she saves his life on a snowy winter night. After the incident, Nasa falls head over heels in love with the girl and even asks her to be his girlfriend. However, Tsukasa demands that the two get married first but then mysteriously goes missing for several years only to meet Nasa again on his 18th birthday with an unexpected surprise.

First released on October 3, 2020, the show revolves around the hilarious and heartwarming love story of the eccentric couple that has won the hearts of countless viewers around the world. With its second installment about to release, fans are excited to watch their favorite characters back in action. In case you wish to learn more about the streaming details of the show then we have got you covered.

What is TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 About?

Nasa and Tsukasa’s bond continues to grow stronger, two years after they have they met each other on a fateful night. Although they were forced to live in a bathhouse after they lost their home in an unfortunate fire, the couple is still quite happy just to have one another. The challenges in their relationship have barely worried them as their affection for each other continues to grow and they continue to support one another in everything. However, Tsukasa’s personal life is still quite a mystery for Nasa who knows nothing about her parents. Will the couple’s love remain unaffected and their bond grow stronger even when they learn more about each other’s past? The second season of the rom-com series will delve deeper into such questions and explore Nasa and Tsukasa’s relationship.

Is TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 on Netflix?

The streaming giant currently does not have ‘TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2’ in its catalog. Since the anime is highly unlikely to arrive on the platform anytime soon, the subscriber can instead watch ‘Teasing Master Takagi-san‘ or ‘Komi Can’t Communicate.’

Is TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 on Hulu?

Hulu subscribers who are looking for a rom-com series on the platform will probably be disappointed since the show is currently unavailable. If you wish to watch something similar then Hulu has some great shows of the same genre like ‘Maid-sama‘ or ‘Fruits Basket.’

Is TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 on Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime’s current offering does not include ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!’ But we recommend our readers alternatively stream ‘Horimiya‘ or ‘Hitorijime My Hero.‘

Is TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 on Funimation?

No, the romantic comedy anime is currently unavailable on Funimation. Subscribers who are looking for something similar will probably enjoy ‘Kaguya-sama: Love is War‘ or ‘Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out!.’

Is TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 on Crunchyroll?

Crunchyroll has licensed ‘TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2’ for streaming outside Japan. People who have a subscription can watch the latest episodes in original Japanese audio with English subtitles here.

Where to Watch TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 Online?

Apart from Crunchyroll, ‘TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2’ is also streaming on VRV. You can find all the latest episodes here.

How to Stream TONIKAWA: Over The Moon For You Season 2 for Free?

VRV gives its first-time subscribers a 30-day time period to experience its services while Crunchyroll offers a 14-day trial as well. People who wish to watch the anime free of cost can use any of the aforementioned offers. However, we encourage our readers to refrain from using illegal means and watch their favorite shows online only after paying for them.

