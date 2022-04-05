Is Tony Hawk Married? Who is His Wife? Does He Have Kids?

Considered a stalwart in the field of skateboarding, Tony Hawk is a name recognized by households worldwide. He is lauded for establishing and popularizing modern vertical skateboarding while also having the first documented “900” skateboarding trick credited to his name. Besides, Tony’s popularity helped him build a massive empire and led to the success of his Skateboard company, Birdhouse, which he established alongside Per Welinder.

Although Tony retired from professional skateboarding in 2003, his name is still revered as a pioneer in the sport as well as an incredible philanthropist who founded the Tony Hawk Foundation (now known as The Skatepark Project). As the outstanding skateboarder’s professional life is a source of inspiration for many wishing to follow in his footsteps, let’s delve into his personal life and find out about his wife and kids, shall we?

Tony Hawk’s Ex-Wives

Tony Hawk began dating Cindy Dunbar when they were still in high school. The school romance soon blossomed into marriage as the couple tied the knot in April of 1990. Excited to start a new chapter in their lives, Tony and Cindy appeared delighted with each other and even welcomed their son, Riley Hawk, on December 6, 1992. Unfortunately, happy times did not last too long as Tony and Cindy decided to go their separate ways in 1993.

Tony married for the second time when he exchanged vows with Erin Lee on September 28, 1996. Erin and Tony seemed like the perfect couple and their family grew as their sons Spencer and Keegan were born in 1999 and 2001, respectively. But at that time, Tony was at the height of his career, which meant his professional commitments spilled into his personal life. Apparently, his professional life demanded that he travel several times a year, keeping him away from his family. It was this physical distance that gradually paved the way for a divorce in 2004.

In January of 2006, Tony married for the third time. He got hitched to actress Lhotse Merriam in a beautiful ceremony in Fiji. Lhotse, who is known for her appearance on the sports TV show ‘ESPN X-Games,’ worked on several documentary videos on Tony Hawk as a publicist. She and Tony seemed very much in love with each other. Lhotse even gave birth to their first child together – Kadence – in 2008, who also happens to be Tony’s only daughter. However, it came to light that Tony filed for divorce from his third wife in early 2011.

Reports alleged that Tony had cheated on Lhotse with his best friend Matt Goodman’s wife, Cathy. Although the rumors remained unsubstantiated, Tony and Lhotse issued a joint statement addressing their split and said, “We remain deeply committed and loving parents to our daughter, and out of respect for that responsibility we ask that people honor our family’s privacy during this important time of transition.”

Tony Hawk’s Wife

On June 27, 2015, Tony decided to walk down the aisle with Cathy Goodman. Although the beginning of their relationship was considered controversial, the couple paid no heed to such rumors and settled down for a beautiful life together. Tony and Cathy have no children of their own, but they appear devoted to co-parenting their kids from their previous relationships. Besides, ever since they began dating in 2011, Cathy has stood beside the skateboarding legend through thick and thin. Throughout their time together, Cathy and Tony have managed to build a loving home, and we hope they continue to be happy in the years to come.

Tony Hawk’s Children

Tony and his wife, Cathy, have no children of their own, but the professional skateboarder and entrepreneur has four kids from his previous marriages. Born on December 6, 1992, Tony’s oldest child is Hudson Riley Hawk, whom he shares with his first wife Cindy. Riley followed his father’s footsteps and stepped into the field of professional skateboarding in December of 2013.

Apart from making quite a name as a street skater, Riley is also the guitarist and frontman of the horror punk rock band, Warish, which was established in 2018. Since 2021, he has been in a loving relationship with Frances Bean Cobain, the daughter of the famous Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love.

Spencer Hawk and Keegan Hawk are Tony’s sons with his second wife, Erin Lee. While Spencer came into this world on March 26, 1999, Keegan was born in July 2001. Spencer produces music under the stage name Gupi and already has a couple of successful albums and EPs to his name. He considers artists like Skrillex and Deadmau5 as his inspiration. As of 2020, he was attending the famed Berklee College of Music. On the other hand, Keegan Hawk prefers to live a more private life but is an incredibly talented landscape photographer.

On June 30, 2008, Tony and his then-wife, Lhotse Merriam, celebrated the birth of their daughter Kadence Clover Hawk. However, as Kadence is still thirteen, she prefers to stay under the radar and hasn’t revealed much about herself in public. Nevertheless, all of Tony’s children share an incredible relationship with his wife, Cathy.

