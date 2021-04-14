Tracy Spiridakos is an actress known for her many appearances on shows like NBC’s ‘Revolution,’ the A&E television drama ‘Bates Motel,’ and most famously for portraying Detective Hailey Upton on ‘Chicago PD.’ So famous is her character on ‘Chicago PD’ that she has been featured on other Chicago shows like ‘Chicago Med‘ and ‘Chicago Fire,‘ as well as on ‘FBI.’ The Greek heritage TV star has also appeared in multiple TV movies as well as full-fledged cinema features like ‘Rise of the Planet of the Apes.’ With a career that has her appearing in and crossing over between so many shows, we wondered whether the action actress has an equally busy personal life. Here’s what we found out about Tracy Spiridakos’ romantic entanglements.

Tracy Spiridakos’ Former Relationships

Despite having been in the entertainment industry for many years, Tracy has managed to keep her personal life well shielded. However, in 2012 she and her then-boyfriend Jon Cor announced that they were engaged. Jon Cor is known for his multiple appearances in TV series like ‘Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments,’ ‘Ghost BFF,’ and, more recently, ‘The Flash.’

The romance between the two actors from Canada most likely started whilst working together on the 2010 thriller ‘The Boy She Met Online.’ They then appeared together again on the fantasy horror series ‘Being Human.’ After announcing their engagement in 2012, the two never ended up announcing an official wedding date and broke up shortly after. While the exact date of their breakup is unknown, Tracy was reportedly still wearing her engagement ring when she attended the 30th Annual PaleyFest Television Festival in March 2013.

Tracy was next seen with singer-songwriter and film producer Justin Ruane, with the two traveling and possibly even living together. First seen with each other in 2014, the couple seemed to be dating for at least 4 years until 2018. Since then, however, there has been no mention or announcements by either of them about their plans, and it is unclear whether they are still together or not.

Tracy Spiridakos’ Dating Life

Tracy Spiridakos seems to be the kind of celebrity that does not believe in sharing details about her personal life on public platforms. In the past, pictures of her with her partners were generally posted by them and not her. Tracy instead prefers sticking to discussing her work engagement and various roles with the media, keeping her love life out of the picture.

There seems to be no new love interest for the actress at the moment, at least in the public eye, and her many work engagements may be keeping Tracy too busy to make time for a partner. However, it is worth noting that since neither she nor Justin Ruane announced a breakup, the two may still be a couple and are keeping their relationship under wraps.

Not to read too much into the situation but despite the two not appearing together in public, both have posted pictures with their dog who was with them whilst they were a couple. This could hint at the possibility that the two are still together. One way or the other, expect to hear more about this actress in the future, if not regarding her dating life, then definitely about her promising career.

