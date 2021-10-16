Is Treat Williams’ Mick O’Brien Leaving Chesapeake Shores?

Mick O’Brien(Treat Williams) going missing while on a plane trip to the Chesapeake Bay islands gave way to numerous speculations about the character’s supposed death in ‘Chesapeake Shores.’ Mick’s sudden and shocking disappearance left fans perplexed as they tried to find a reason. Having endured Trace Riley’s (Jesse Metcalfe) departure recently, viewers are pretty anxious about the supposed exit of another popular character. Thus, we decided to delve into the speculations and find out the truth for ourselves!

What Happens to Mick O’Brien?

Although Mick has a challenging past and his work even leads to a tragic divorce, his love for his children proves that the contractor’s heart is in the right place. The patriarch of the O’Brien family, Mick, is always trying to make amends for the mistakes of his past and is quite close to the rest of the family who cherishes him. However, Abby shares a special relationship with her father, Mick, as is evident through their adorable interactions throughout the seasons.

In season 5 episode 8, Mick sets out to fulfill the last wishes of an old friend, who asks him to scatter his ashes over the Chesapeake Bay islands. An expert pilot, no one expects him to go missing suddenly. Still, anxiety festers and grows as the day draws towards an end with no news from Mick. He even misses out on radioing the airfield since the afternoon, which leads to further worry. Quite contrary to the general mood of the show, the episode then ends on a cliffhanger with none the wiser about Mick’s current status or whereabouts.

Is Treat Williams Leaving Chesapeake Shores?

It has been confirmed that Treat Williams will continue essaying Mick O’Brien in ‘Chesapeake Shores.’ The lack of reports on his alleged departure coupled with neither the actor nor the network addressing the rumors added to the initial confusion. Additionally, with the actor being involved in several other projects, a departure did not seem that unlikely to begin with. However, there appeared to be no reason behind the sudden move, and fans speculated that the actor might have asked for it personally.

However, a few minutes into episode 9, the show addresses the issue and confirms that Mick is alive and recuperating in the hospital. With definite news about Mick’s survival, fans were glad to have averted a tragic aviation accident and were convinced that the elderly O’Brien will return before long. Considering such developments, we are also delighted to report that Treat Williams will be back as Mick O’Brien in ‘Chesapeake Shores’ and is here to stay.

