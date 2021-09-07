Is Trevor Noah Leaving The Daily Show?

‘The Daily Show’ takes a dynamic approach to political reporting by encasing real-world stories in a shell of satire and humor. A recipient of the Peabody and Emmy awards, ‘The Daily Show’ is also considered to be Comedy Central’s longest-running show. Since its premiere in 1996, the show went through several hosts before Trevor Noah took up the reigns in 2015.

His magnetic and charming personality quickly made him a fan favorite, while his ready wit and humor earned him a high standing. It honestly is quite difficult to imagine ‘The Daily Show’ without Trevor Noah in it. However, with speculations about Noah leaving the show on the rise, fans are anxious to know if they have to deal with such a possibility. Let’s find out, shall we?

Is Trevor Noah Really Leaving The Daily Show or is it a Rumor?

Trevor Noah dabbled his foot in numerous avenues before making it big as the host of ‘The Daily Show.’ Although comedy has always been his passion from an early age, Noah has also tried his hand at acting and music. He even started hosting quite a few shows in South Africa before moving to the United States in 2011. After coming to the US, Noah quickly made a name for himself through his comedy and appeared on popular programs like ‘The Tonight Show’ and ‘Late Show with David Letterman.’ Moreover, he also starred in two hilarious comedy specials, and by 2014, was a regular contributor to ‘The Daily Show.’

The network was quick to notice Noah’s talent as well as his fan-favorite status, and thus, he was made the host of ‘The Daily Show’ in September 2015. After becoming the host of the long-running program, Noah brought his own brand of hilarious comedy and wit, which is enjoyed by audiences worldwide. Although his tenure as the host has also been met with the occasional controversy, Noah has never let such matters affect him. On the other hand, he received uncountable positive feedback for his style of comedy and being a host on ‘The Daily Show’ opened up several opportunities for the comedian.

After the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, ‘The Daily Show’ was one of the first programs to switch up their working conditions. For months, Noah hosted the show from his home studio in a remote working condition. However, on June 15, 2021, the network announced that ‘The Daily Show’ will take a break and return on September 13. The three-month hiatus, although quite long, promised exciting changes as Comedy Central revealed that the show would have an entirely new look and feel once back. Addressing the break, Noah himself said, “As for me, on the TV show, we’re going to be taking a little break. Why? Because it’s time to go outside.” He further reinstated the need for a break and mentioned that it was getting difficult to be stuck inside a remote working setup for months with an uncertain future.

Unsurprisingly, this move led to numerous speculations about Noah leaving ‘The Daily Show’ for good. These rumors were further strengthened as Noah had also announced his ‘Back to Abnormal’ tour, which would start on September 18, and witness Noah performing around the US and abroad before finally ending in October 2022. With ‘The Daily Show’ scheduled to return on September 13, there were worries that Noah’s tour might not allow him to reprise his role as the host.

However, as things stand at present, there is no reason to believe Noah’s departure from ‘The Daily Show.’ For starters, taking a long summer hiatus is nothing uncommon among talk show hosts. Furthermore, Noah has also revealed that a few surprises await his viewers once he gets back to the studio. Talking about the future of the show and the upcoming changes, the comedian even said, “I don’t know what I’ll learn, I don’t know what I’ll not learn, you might see me in a few weeks doing something, you might not but I definitely will be coming back and hopefully I will see you when I return.” Additionally, reports also state that Trevor Noah has a contract with Comedy Central as the host of ‘The Daily Show’ till 2022. Thus, although rumors about the comedian’s supposed departure are doing the rounds, it seems like Trevor Noah will continue entertaining us as the hilarious, witty, and outstanding host of ‘The Daily Show.’

