Is Troy Roberts Married? Does He Have Kids?

Thanks to his years of good work within the journalism industry, Troy Roberts has gained much popularity over the years. The reporter is perhaps best known for his part in ’48 Hours,’ a CBS show that focuses on true crimes. Recently, Troy decided to take the stage of his beloved series to share some personal details and how his work helped him make a massive change in his life. This has left many eager to know more about the journalist’s professional career and family life. Luckily we are here to explore the same!

Troy Roberts’ Early Life and Background

Troy Roberts was born on September 9, 1962, in the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. After completing high school education, Troy enrolled at the University of California, Berkeley, to get a bachelor’s degree in Political Science. In the year 1984, he graduated from college and decided to pursue journalism. His first job within the industry was with KPIX-TV in San Francisco, California, where he served as the host and producer of a weekly news magazine show, and he stayed there from 1985 to 1987.

After leaving KPIX-TV in 1987, Troy moved to Portland, Oregon, and worked as a reporter for KATU-TV until 1990. It was at this point that he moved to New York and started to work for WCBS-TV, a station owned by CBS. This allowed him to report on Channel 2’s ‘This Morning’ and appear as a local news anchor on ‘CBS Morning News.’ In the year 1993, he switched to CBS News and started co-anchoring the overnight broadcast of ‘Up to the Minute.’ He also served as a co-anchor for CBS Morning News in 1995 and 1996.

Starting in 1998, Troy has been a correspondent for ’48 Hours’ and has won numerous awards for the same. Throughout his career, Troy has covered major stories like the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings in Newtown, Connecticut. The journalist earned his first Emmy award for his coverage of the 1996 Olympic Summer Games in Atlanta, Georgia, and the bombings that happened during the event. His work on the manhunt and capture of the Boston Marathon bombing suspects helped him earn an Emmy in 2013. He has also had the honor of winning the Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia Award.

In an effort to shed light on unknown stories within America, Troy helped create and produce ‘Sag Harbor,’ a 2015 OWN network documentary that focuses on the African-American beach community in The Hamptons, New York. Starting in 2017, Troy became a part of NBC Universal and is a special correspondent for ‘Dateline.’ He also serves as the host of ‘Killer Motive,’ a true crime series by Oxygen.

Troy Roberts’ Partner and Kids

As of writing, Troy Roberts has not made his marital status public. The journalist likes to keep the details of his personal life private and lets his work speak for itself. However, he recently shared how his life as a journalist helped him start his own family. After reporting on a particularly heartwrenching story about adoption, Troy himself became interested in adopting a child. Having reached 40 years of age, he thought this might be the best path forward and started the process of getting certified for adoption.

After gaining the necessary qualifications, he got to know about a single mother in Djibouti named Khadra, who was looking for someone to adopt her four-year-old son Ayanleh Khadra Mahamoud Abdi. Khadra feared that her son would face a difficult time as his biological father was a French soldier who had once been stationed in the area. According to Troy, Khadra and Ayanleh were homeless at the time and would sleep on floors. Though young boy would often beg for money to help his family.

Troy made several trips to Djibouti in order to get to know Ayanleh more and bond with him. After the decision to proceed with the adoption was made, Khadra, who had never signed her name before, practiced doing so in order to complete the formalities. In November 2004, Troy officially became Ayanleh’s father, and the two moved to New York City, New York. The young boy was impressed with his new rooms and was ready to start his new life.

Now known as Jonah Gray Roberts, Troy’s son shares a close bond with his father and is quite thankful for all that his life has given him. Troy himself remains in awe of Khadra’s sacrifice and her strength. The Roberts family is quite happy with their life and cherishes every moment they have together. We wish the happy family the best in their life and hope their future remains just as bright.

