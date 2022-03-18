Is Umma on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

‘Umma,’ a Korean word that means mom, is a supernatural horror film that revolves around Amanda and her daughter Chris living on a secluded farm, devoid of any form of modern technology. All is going well until Amanda receives the ashes of her deceased mother as there is a haunting and supernatural turn of events soon after that, which Amanda and Chris have to face together.

Written and directed by Iris K. Shim, the horror movie features some brilliant performances from several actors, including Sandra Oh, Fivel Stewart, Odeya Rush, Dermot Mulroney, and Tom Yi, keeping the audience hooked from start to finish. Do you wish to know more about ‘Umma’ and the ways you can watch it? Here is everything you need to know about it!

What is Umma About?

Amanda and her daughter live on a rural American farm in the peace and quiet of nature. Getting away from the clutches of modern technology entirely, they raise bees on their farm for a living. However, one day, she discovers that her estranged mother is dead and receives her cremated ashes in a suitcase. Haunted by the fear of turning into her own mother, she attempts to bury the ashes once and for all but while doing so, she unleashes a vicious spirit that is determined to take her body for itself. Now that you are eager to watch the supernatural movie, let’s find out where you can stream it online!

Is Umma on Netflix?

Netflix subscribers will be disappointed to find out that ‘Umma’ is not available on the streaming giant as of now. For those of you looking to watch something similar, you have many options thanks to the platform’s expansive collection of movies and TV shows. So, if the genre of horror or supernatural gets you going then you can watch ‘Under the Shadow‘ and ‘I Am the Pretty Thing That Lives in the House.’

Is Umma on Amazon Prime Video?

No, ‘Umma’ is not accessible to stream on Amazon Prime Video so Prime subscribers will have to look for the movie on other streaming platforms. However, you have the option to watch similar alternatives on this streamer such as ‘Oculus‘ and ‘The Lodgers.’

Is Umma on HBO Max?

We hate to break it to you but ‘Umma’ is not yet included in the library of movies and TV shows on HBO Max. Fans of the genre can bite their nails to the Vera Farmiga-starrer ‘The Conjuring‘ and ‘Mama.’

Is Umma on Hulu?

No, ‘Umma’ cannot be streamed on Hulu as it is not available on the streaming giant. But you can always watch other similar alternatives on the platform to get the dose of horror or thriller you need. ‘Run’ is a thriller movie that involves a mother hiding some dark secrets from her daughter much like what is seen in ‘Umma,’ and you can watch it here. Another horror thriller you can watch is ‘The Ring Two.’

Where to Watch Umma Online?

‘Umma’ is exclusively released in cinema halls near you on March 17, 2022. Thus, you don’t have the option to stream or buy or rent this supernatural horror movie on any of the digital platforms as of now. However, you can watch ‘Umma’ on the big screen, which is the only way at the moment, by booking your tickets on Fandango.

How to Stream Umma for Free?

As aforementioned, ‘Umma’ is exclusively released in theaters and that’s why it is not yet available for online streaming. So, if you wish to watch the movie for free, you will have to be patient and wait till it is made available for streaming on one of the subscription platforms. Meanwhile, you should refrain from using illegal means to watch any movie or TV show for free and pay for the content you watch.

