Is Undone on Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, or Prime?

Created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg and Kate Purdy, ‘Undone‘ is an adult animated comedy series that follows a Mexican American woman named Alma Winograd-Diaz, who gets into a horrible car accident and nearly dies. After the brutal encounter, she develops a special connection with the fabric of time that she uses to investigate her father’s death.

The show has been praised by viewers and audiences alike for its unique narration technique and art style. Apart from that, the compelling performances by talented artists like Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie, and Siddharth Dhananjay also received the nod of the critics. If the show has piqued your interest, here’s all you need to know!

What is Undone About?

‘Undone’ is set in San Antonio, Texas, where 28-year-old Alma Winograd-Diaz is driving a car and is saddened by her dissatisfactory life. While entangled in her thoughts, she runs a red light which leads to a horrible accident. Alma barely makes it out alive and is shocked to see her father, Jacob Winograd, who died years ago, beside her hospital bed. Apparently, Alma has developed a relationship with the time due to the accident.

After Jacob Winograd reveals that he had been murdered, Alma agrees to investigate the reason behind her father’s death and maybe change the outcome. However, given the novelty of her powers, she struggles to control them and make sense of things around her. We are sure you cannot wait to watch the series, and here’s how you can do it!

Is Undone on Netflix?

No, Netflix does not have ‘Undone.’ Instead, subscribers can watch similar shows like ‘The Midnight Gospel‘ and ‘I Am Not Okay with This.’ Both series are psychological dramas with supernatural elements that will keep you entertained.

Is Undone on Hulu?

‘Undone’ is not available on Hulu. However, the platform does offer some similar alternatives like ‘Futurama.’ The show is an adult animated comedy showcasing Philip J. Fry’s tumble through time. You can also watch ‘Legion,’ a supernatural psychological series based on Marvel Comics; the show is available here!

Is Undone on Amazon Prime?

Yes, ‘Undone’ is exclusively available on Amazon Prime; to watch the show, head here!

Is Undone on HBO Max?

While HBO Max does not offer ‘Undone,’ you can check out similarly themed shows on the platform, such as ‘The Shivering Truth‘ and ‘Infinity Train.’ These shows are based on surreal themes that will lead you through a mind-bending journey and make you question the very nature of existence.

Where to Watch Undone Online?

As ‘Undone’ is an Amazon Prime production, it is exclusive to the platform and can not be watched using any other digital provider.

How to Stream Undone for Free?

You can watch ‘Undone’ by using Amazon Prime’s 30-day free trial for new users. That being said, we urge our readers to not use any illegal channels to watch the show and instead pay for required subscriptions.

